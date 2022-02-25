ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

One person will get $10,000 in a giveaway

By Jana Garrett
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05IRzB_0eOVq58E00

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – United Way of Southwestern Indiana and Heritage Federal Credit Union are giving away $10,000 to one lucky person.

As part of the United Way Annual Campaign, Heritage Federal Credit Union sponsored a $10,000 cash award to both encourage people to support United Way and to give back to those who help others. Individuals who maintained their gift of $50 or more, or new donors who gave $50 or more, got entries into the giveaway. On January 28, three finalists were randomly drawn from more than 3,700 entries.

Each of the three finalists will choose a briefcase at the drawing event and one will contain the winning message. The following finalists will be participating in the March 11 drawing:

  • Amanda Bohleber
  • Deaconess Kristen Runyon
  • Baird Dale White, Lensing Building Specialties

Details about the live drawing are:

  • March 11 at 3:00 p.m.
  • Heritage Federal Credit Union Bell Oaks Branch – Community Room
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

Related
WEHT/WTVW

Donated van comes as a blessing for Feline Fix

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An amazing thing happened for the folks at Feline Fix — something they’re calling a “blessing”. Debra Miller, local on-air personality with WIKY, donated a van to the non-profit which aims to make a dent in the cat overpopulation problems in Vanderburgh and Warrick County. Volunteers with Feline Fix say the […]
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Local library auctioning off extra items

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A local library is auctioning off items for the public to take home with them. The Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library Foundation is auctioning off extra furniture, equipment, and office supplies through Curran Miller Auction/Realty, Inc. Items up for auction may be viewed online or at an in-person viewing on March 5 […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Mayor Winnecke proclaims ‘Loraine the McDonalds Lady Day’

Evansville, Ind. (WEHT)- A McDonalds in Evansville remembered a longtime employee in a very special way today. Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke proclaimed today as “Loraine the McDonalds Lady Day”. Loraine Mauer died at age 98 last year. Many knew her as ‘Miss Loraine’. She worked at the fast food restaurant for nearly 50 years- starting […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

EVSC combines rehearsals at Victory Theatre

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — In downtown Evansville, EVSC Honors Band, Orchestra and Choir conducted combined rehearsals at the Victory Theatre Sunday. This was the first set of rehearsals to feature the entire ensemble together for the first time since the pandemic. The student body represents five EVSC high schools and some students are from local […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Society
Evansville, IN
Society
City
Evansville, IN
Evansville, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Sports
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville church lifts Ukraine in prayer

Evansville, Ind. (WEHT) — As we continue to see heartbreaking images come from Ukraine, one church in Evansville offered the feeling of hope. Encounter Church on Main Street hosted a vigil praying for those in Ukraine. “It’s amazing how God can bring people together in such a difficult time,” said Diana Tkachuk. Diana and Yelena […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Capital hosting mock government youth event

INDIANAPOLIS (WEHT) – Teenagers will be taking over the capital to participate in a mock government event. Students of the Indiana YMCA Youth and Government (INYaG) program will be participating in the Model Government Conference (MGC) on Feb. 25-27. Students of the INYaG program have spent part of each academic year since 1965 meeting in […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Annual training for fire personnel begins in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Fire service personnel are training from February 25 through 27. The 35th annual Bryant Stiles Officers School by the Green River Firefighters Association will be held at the Owensboro Convention Center. The training provides the fire and emergency services an opportunity to train on the latest subjects affecting the national fire […]
OWENSBORO, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Room#Nexstar Media Inc#Eyewitness News
WEHT/WTVW

Local shelter does Mardi Gras for cats and dogs

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A Mardi Gras event is being done to benefit a local animal shelter. According to It Takes a Village’s Facebook page, a Mardi Gras event is being held at Stockwell Inn. The event will last from February 24 to March 1. Stockwell Inn is open from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 a.m., […]
PETS
WEHT/WTVW

Some Americans welcome new CDC mask guidance, others wary

CHICAGO (AP) — Grace Thomas is fully vaccinated against COVID-19 but still not ready to take off her mask, especially around the kids at the home day care she runs in Chicago. But whether the children continue to wear masks remains to be seen after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that healthy people in […]
CHICAGO, IL
WEHT/WTVW

Scholarships offered to youth in care in Illinois

CHICAGO (WEHT) – The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) is currently accepting applications for the 2022 DCFS Scholarship Program. A minimum of 53 academic scholarships will be awarded to current and former youth in care for the upcoming school year through the program. Four awards are reserved for the children of veterans. […]
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
United Way
NewsBreak
Sports
WEHT/WTVW

Less deer harvested in Illinois compared to 2021

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WEHT) – Hunters in Illinois might be disappointed compared to last season. A total of 147,004 deer were harvested during all 2021-2022 archery and firearm seasons that concluded Jan. 16. The total preliminary deer harvest for all seasons compares with a total harvest for all seasons of 162,752 deer in 2020-2021. Hunters took […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Indiana teacher fired, barred from school after slapping student

ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — A northern Indiana  teacher was fired and banned from school property after an incident Friday in which he allegedly slapped a student. Baugo Community School Superintendent Byron Sanders said Jimtown High School teacher Mike Hosinski confronted a student about a hoodie sweatshirt the student was wearing. He says the two argued […]
ELKHART, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Police pursuit halts with Owensboro man’s arrest

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — An overnight police chase in Daviess County ends with one man facing a slew of charges. The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office tells us one of their deputies tried to pull over a driver late Saturday night under suspicion of intoxication. Law enforcement say the driver did not stop, forcing Kentucky State […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

UPDATE: Amber Alert cancelled for 2-year-old boy in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — UPDATE: The Louisville Metro Police Department tweeted that Caesen has been found. LMPD says they are still actively searching for Christopher Gordon. (Below content is from original posting) An Amber Alert has been issued for missing 2-year-old Caesen Gordon, last seen in Louisville, Ky. MissingKids.org says a suspect shot and killed […]
LOUISVILLE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Two people shot near Jewish Community Center in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is currently responding to a report of a person shot at the 6700 block of Hoover Road near the Jewish Community Center. When officers arrived, they located two adult male victims with injuries consistent of gunshot wounds. The victims are said to be in stable condition. Drivers are asked to avoid the […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Illinois updates COVID vaccinations and cases

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WEHT) – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 13,028 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois including an increase of 355 deaths since Feb.18.  IDPH is reporting a total currently of 3,026,737 cases including 32,654 deaths for the state. The age of cases ranges from younger than one […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Business dealing with aftermath of massive fire

Crossville, Ill. (WEHT)- A long night has turned into a day of reckoning for the small community of Crossville, Illinois. Firefighters were still putting out hotspots nearly 24 hours after a massive fire. The surrounding businesses are left to deal with the aftermath. “It’s sad- lots of memories there. It’s sad that it’s gone,” said […]
CROSSVILLE, IL
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy