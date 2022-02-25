One person will get $10,000 in a giveaway

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – United Way of Southwestern Indiana and Heritage Federal Credit Union are giving away $10,000 to one lucky person.

As part of the United Way Annual Campaign, Heritage Federal Credit Union sponsored a $10,000 cash award to both encourage people to support United Way and to give back to those who help others. Individuals who maintained their gift of $50 or more, or new donors who gave $50 or more, got entries into the giveaway. On January 28, three finalists were randomly drawn from more than 3,700 entries.

Each of the three finalists will choose a briefcase at the drawing event and one will contain the winning message. The following finalists will be participating in the March 11 drawing:

Amanda Bohleber

Deaconess Kristen Runyon

Baird Dale White, Lensing Building Specialties

Details about the live drawing are:

March 11 at 3:00 p.m.

Heritage Federal Credit Union Bell Oaks Branch – Community Room

