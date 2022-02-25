Listen to the difference between volunteering and being 'voluntold'

Sarah Petschonek has a word for people who’ve been required to volunteer even when they don’t: voluntold.

“We call that being ‘voluntold,’ ” Sarah told me on this week’s episode of The Sidebar.

Of course, people who volunteer overwhelmingly do so because they want to do so. But even then, the reasons people volunteer, the reasons companies organize their employees for volunteer efforts, and the ways organizations can best utilize volunteers vary greatly.

Sarah and I talk about all that and more. We even added a new standard question to The Sidebar. For more than a year, I’ve asked guests what their first concert was. The answers have ranged from the goofy to the amazing.

But this week I accidentally asked Sarah what her first conference was. Brilliance ensued.

Take a listen.

