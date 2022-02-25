ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Listen to the difference between volunteering and being 'voluntold'

By Eric Barnes
The Daily Memphian
The Daily Memphian
 3 days ago

Sarah Petschonek has a word for people who’ve been required to volunteer even when they don’t: voluntold.

“We call that being ‘voluntold,’ ” Sarah told me on this week’s episode of The Sidebar.

Of course, people who volunteer overwhelmingly do so because they want to do so. But even then, the reasons people volunteer, the reasons companies organize their employees for volunteer efforts, and the ways organizations can best utilize volunteers vary greatly.

Sarah and I talk about all that and more. We even added a new standard question to The Sidebar. For more than a year, I’ve asked guests what their first concert was. The answers have ranged from the goofy to the amazing.

But this week I accidentally asked Sarah what her first conference was. Brilliance ensued.

Take a listen.

The Sidebar , which airs every Thursday at 11:30 a.m. on WYXR 91.7 FM , is also available as a podcast here on the site or wherever you get your podcasts.

Note: WYXR is a partnership between Crosstown Concourse, the University of Memphis and The Daily Memphian. As part of that partnership, I serve on the board of Crosstown Radio Partnership, which owns and oversees WYXR.

The Daily Memphian

The Daily Memphian

Memphis, TN
ABOUT

The Daily Memphian is the must-read, primary daily online publication for intelligent, in-depth journalism in the Memphis community.

 https://www.dailymemphian.com

