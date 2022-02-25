ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Thursday, February 24th Evening Weather

KDRV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClearing and very cold tonight. We'll...

www.kdrv.com

Tyler Morning Telegraph

Winter weather advisory issued for Smith County through Thursday evening

A winter weather advisory has been issued for Smith County and some surrounding areas until 6 p.m. Thursday. The National Weather Service issued the winter weather advisory for a region that stretches through part of Northeast Texas into Southwest Arkansas. Wintry weather including freezing rain and ice accumulations up to two-tenths of an inch are possible as temperatures dip below freezing and are expected to remain below 40 on Thursday.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
WETM

Winter Weather Advisory in effect from Thursday evening until Friday afternoon

*Winter Weather Advisory in effect for the Twin Tiers Thursday evening until Friday afternoon*. Snow moves into the Twin Tiers from southwest to northeast through midnight Thursday night. Onset of precipitation will be just snow, but turning over to a wintry mix with sleet and freezing rain quickly into the Northern Tier. Warmer air aloft allowing for the transition to a wintry mix, and this will nudge further north into the Southern Tier into the predawn hours Friday. Precipitation will be steady and moderate to heavy at times into the predawn hours, as well. Lows into the 20s.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Snow Showers, Flurries In The Evening; Winter Weather Advisory Thursday

CHICAGO (CBS) — Scattered light snow are on tap for showers Wednesday evening, and then it will be mostly cloudy overnight with lows in the low 20s. (Credit: CBS 2) For Thursday, there will be some sunshine in the morning, but it will be turning cloudy by the early afternoon. Snow chances increase by midafternoon, and will be likely Thursday evening through the overnight. (Credit: CBS 2) A few heavy bursts of snow, enhanced by the lake, will be possible Thursday night along the lakeshore in Cook and Lake County, Illinois. (Credit: CBS 2) Snowfall amounts are expected to be at 1 to...
CHICAGO, IL
KDRV

Emergency Severe Weather Shelters extended in Ashland, Medford

With sub-freezing temperatures forecast for the next several nights, Severe Weather Shelters have been extended in Ashland and Medford. Ashland’s acting City Manager has authorized the Severe Weather Shelter to be extended. The shelter at Pioneer Hall will be extended for Thursday and Friday nights February 24th and 25th.
MEDFORD, OR

