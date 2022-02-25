Art Rooney talks QBs, free agents, and Mason Rudolph

PITTSBURGH (93.7 the Fan) No matter what way you look at it, the Pittsburgh Steelers have a lot of decisions to make this offseason regarding the players taking the field.

Ben Roethlisberger called it a career, JuJu Smith-Schuster might be out the door, and other positions need help.

Steelers’ president Art Rooney II sat down with WTAE’s Andrew Stockey to discuss the state of the team as they dive head first into the offseason.

Among the questions asked was about the future of the quarterback position.

Rooney has already mentioned as focus on mobile quarterbacks and was asked about Mason Rudolph specifically.

“Mason is someone that we feel comfortable with,” Rooney said. “He does have some mobility and has shown it from time to time… He’s mobile enough to get the job done.”

Rooney did mention that Rudolph is excited for the opportunity to battle for the starting quarterback position, but the team will be looking at a number of players who can fit the “mobile” mold.

“There are different degrees of mobility, and we’ll be looking at guys who have different abilities.”

The idea that maybe the Steelers need to find their next “Franchise quarterback has been floated out there and Mr. Rooney is on board with that idea.

“We want somebody who can grow into someone thought of as the franchise quarterback,” Rooney said. “The goal is somebody who fits that description.”

Many fans and pundits have been pinning the Steelers as a team who will take a quarterback with their first round draft pick, but Rooney said it’s still too soon to tell.

He said that they haven’t gotten to the combine, yet and it’s too early to pick a position to focus on.

The conversation shifted to free agent talk, and the team president is confident in the aggressiveness they’ll bring.

With more money comes more opportunities, and this is the most space the Steelers have had in a long time to make moves.

“In past years, we were scrambling to sign guys, this year we have some flexibility,” he said. “There’s a lot of pieces to the puzzle and we’ll try and make them all fit.”

While as of right now, Rudolph is the Steelers No. 1 guy, President Rooney says it is still anyone’s spot.