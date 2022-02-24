ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baseball

Missouri stays in Louisiana for weekend series against Louisiana-Monroe

By By Tanner Ludwig
The Key West Citizen
The Key West Citizen
 3 days ago

A week ago, Missouri baseball left the snow and ice behind to head to the warm weather of Louisiana to start its 2022 season. The Tigers will end their road trip with a weekend series against Louisiana-Monroe. So far, the trip has been successful, as Missouri goes into its final series before its home opener touting a 4-1 record. The team has found success offensively but still has questions surrounding its pitching.

The Tigers have managed to get by with subpar pitching thanks to their offense that is averaging 12.2 runs per game. It won’t be a step up in competition as the Warhawks come into the series with a 1-2 record and a lackluster offense. Missouri needs to take advantage of these early games to get its rotations in order.

Despite some strong performances from relievers Kyle Brown, Austin Cheeley and Nathan Landry over the past week, the Tigers’ starting pitching has left a lot to be desired. Louisiana-Monroe will have opportunities early to get after Missouri’s pitchers, and if it can get some runs early, it might stand a chance in making these games closer than the Tigers want.

On the other side of the equation, Missouri’s hitters should feast on the Warhawks’ pitching. Louisiana-Monroe’s starting pitchers have allowed zero earned runs through 14⅓ innings, but it hasn’t managed many reliable innings out of the bullpen, and Missouri has a habit of forcing teams to the bullpen.

In Wednesday’s win over Southern, it chased the Jaguars’ starter after only two innings and ran through relievers as Southern threw out nine bullpen arms hoping for any sort of success. Through its first five games, the opposing team’s starter has only lasted an average of three innings against the Tigers.

Out of the 10 Missouri batters that have appeared in all five games so far, seven are averaging more than .300 early. It hasn’t just been hitting for contact, either. Tiger batters have sent eight balls over the fence. Torin Montgomery leads the team with a .500 average, and Josh Day leads with two home runs.

The Warhawks will rely on their ace, Cam Barlow, to start the series off on the right foot, as he’s expected to start Game 1. The Tigers will give the ball to Spencer Miles.

Comments / 0

Related
KLFY News 10

LSU Baseball shuts out Southern, 15-0

BATON ROUGE, LA. — LSU Baseball defeated Southern 15-0 February 27, 2022 at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field. The Tigers will be back in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field for a midweek game against UNO March 2, 2022. The game will be streamed on SECN+ and available on LSU Sports Radio Network. Will Hellmers […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Associated Press

Eason scores 18 as LSU rolls past Missouri 75-55

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Tari Eason scored 18 points off the bench, leading four in double figures, and LSU rolled past Missouri 75-55 on Saturday night. Brandon Murray scored 11 points and Darius Days added 10 for LSU (20-9, 8-8 SEC). Xavier Pinson, a transfer from Missouri, also scored 10 points.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
State
Missouri State
The Spun

Former NFL Running Back Has Died At 59

On Friday afternoon, the football world mourned the loss of a former college football and NFL running back. Former Auburn and then-San Diego Chargers running back Lionel James passed away on Friday, the university announced. He was just 59 years old. Former Auburn athletic director David Housel issued a statement...
NFL
The Spun

There Might Be 1 School Emerging For Arch Manning

Where is five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning going to end up?. Manning, the five-star nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, has been extremely patient in his recruitment. He’s not expected to make a decision anytime soon. However, based on his visit schedule, one school might be emerging. Manning will...
EDUCATION
247Sports

How to Watch: Arkansas vs. Stanford/Louisiana channel, stream, game time

The No. 2 Arkansas Razorbacks will wrap up their first road weekend of the season with a doubleheader after their game against Stanford was postponed due to unplayable field conditions. The Hogs will take on the No. 6 Stanford Cardinal at 3 p.m. (CST) before playing the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns to finish the weekend at the Karbach Round Rock Classic. The Razorbacks picked up a 5-2 win over the Indiana Hoosiers on Friday night in their first game.
ROUND ROCK, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tigers#Warhawks#Louisiana Monroe#Southern
KPEL 96.5

Ragin Cajun Softball Loses The Rematch With Alabama

The Mardi Gras Mambo tournament is officially over. The Cajuns coming off of 4 wins in two days were up against Alabama to close out the weekend. UL lost to them on Thursday and was ready for the rematch. However, sadly the Cajuns just didn't have enough and lost to Bama via the run rule in the 5th 8-0.
SPORTS
CBS Sports

Georgia Southern vs. Louisiana-Monroe: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Current Records: Louisiana-Monroe 13-17; Georgia Southern 11-16 The Georgia Southern Eagles are 9-3 against the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Friday. The Eagles have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome Louisiana-Monroe at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 25 at W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse. If the game is anything like their last meeting in January, where Georgia Southern won 50-45, we could be in for a big score.
STATESBORO, GA
WNTZ

#8 LSU wins home regular season finale vs Alabama, 58-50

BATON ROUGE – The No. 8 LSU Tigers’ (24-4, 12-3 SEC) five seniors were celebrated tonight as they defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide (14-12, 5-10 SEC) by a score of 58-50.  With the win, LSU clinched at least a share of second place in the SEC, which is the highest the Tigers have placed since winning […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LSU baseball rolls in both games of Sunday matinee

It was a beautiful day for a Sunday matinee at Alex Box Stadium as LSU finished off a four-game weekend going 4-0 and raising its overall record to 7-1 on the year. The Tigers took down the Towson Tigers with an 11-1 win in the first slot of the Sunday doubleheader, and in the second game against the Southern Jaguars, they were even more dominant. LSU won that won 15-0 and is in good shape ahead of a difficult slate next weekend that features matchups against Big 12 foes in Oklahoma, Texas and Baylor.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Key West Citizen

The Key West Citizen

Key West, FL
243
Followers
933
Post
24K+
Views
ABOUT

The Key West Citizen is your trusted source for news in the Florida Keys and still the best source for local news, sports and commentary pertaining to Monroe County, Fla.

 https://keysnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy