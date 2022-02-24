Missouri stays in Louisiana for weekend series against Louisiana-Monroe

A week ago, Missouri baseball left the snow and ice behind to head to the warm weather of Louisiana to start its 2022 season. The Tigers will end their road trip with a weekend series against Louisiana-Monroe. So far, the trip has been successful, as Missouri goes into its final series before its home opener touting a 4-1 record. The team has found success offensively but still has questions surrounding its pitching.

The Tigers have managed to get by with subpar pitching thanks to their offense that is averaging 12.2 runs per game. It won’t be a step up in competition as the Warhawks come into the series with a 1-2 record and a lackluster offense. Missouri needs to take advantage of these early games to get its rotations in order.

Despite some strong performances from relievers Kyle Brown, Austin Cheeley and Nathan Landry over the past week, the Tigers’ starting pitching has left a lot to be desired. Louisiana-Monroe will have opportunities early to get after Missouri’s pitchers, and if it can get some runs early, it might stand a chance in making these games closer than the Tigers want.

On the other side of the equation, Missouri’s hitters should feast on the Warhawks’ pitching. Louisiana-Monroe’s starting pitchers have allowed zero earned runs through 14⅓ innings, but it hasn’t managed many reliable innings out of the bullpen, and Missouri has a habit of forcing teams to the bullpen.

In Wednesday’s win over Southern, it chased the Jaguars’ starter after only two innings and ran through relievers as Southern threw out nine bullpen arms hoping for any sort of success. Through its first five games, the opposing team’s starter has only lasted an average of three innings against the Tigers.

Out of the 10 Missouri batters that have appeared in all five games so far, seven are averaging more than .300 early. It hasn’t just been hitting for contact, either. Tiger batters have sent eight balls over the fence. Torin Montgomery leads the team with a .500 average, and Josh Day leads with two home runs.

The Warhawks will rely on their ace, Cam Barlow, to start the series off on the right foot, as he’s expected to start Game 1. The Tigers will give the ball to Spencer Miles.