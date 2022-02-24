ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri track and field embarks on SEC Indoor Championships

By By Kenny Van Doren
 1 day ago

Missouri track and field is slated for its second-to-last indoor meet Friday and Saturday, as the Tigers travel to College Station, Texas, for the 2022 SEC Indoor Championships.

Three Tigers — juniors Roberto Vilches, Arianna Fisher and Georgi Nachev — are in line to qualify for the NCAA Championships this weekend.

Vilches is still the NCAA men’s high jump leader, holding the mark with a leap of seven feet, five inches that he accomplished at the Arkansas Invitational in January. This weekend will be Vilches’ first competitive action since.

In the triple jump, both Nachev and Fisher rank in the top 10 of the NCAA for men’s and women’s. Nachev ranks seventh in the NCAA with a 53-5 jump, which was a PR and second best in program history set at the Razorback Invitational.

Fisher, a two-time champion in the triple jump this season, set her latest PR at the Tyson Invitational on Feb. 11 with a 44-7 jump. The junior ranks eighth in the NCAA with this mark and holds the program record.

Fisher took silver in the event in 2021, breaking her school record in the process, which she has done twice this season.

Along with Fisher, sophomores Davis Helmerich and Rece Rowan return with All-SEC Honors in the men’s mile and the men’s shot put, respectively.

Events begin with the women’s pentathlon at noon Friday, as freshman Isabella Sokolova is Missouri’s only competitor. Saturday’s slate will begin with the men’s high jump at 1:15 p.m.

The SEC Indoor Championships will be streamed on SEC Network+ and will follow with an off week before the NCAA Indoor Championships in Birmingham, Alabama, which run March 10-12.

Comments / 0

