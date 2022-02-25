Millennium survives Mustangs' run in 5A semifinal

Three-time defending champion Millennium sent a message to Sunrise Mountain and the rest of 5A girls basketball Wednesday night, only to have the Mustangs send one right back.

The visiting #3 seed Tigers unloaded on the #2 Mustangs be grabbing a 16-2 lead in the first four minutes and pushing their advantage to 36-14 by halftime. However, Sunrise Mountain regained its equilibrium and launched a valiant comback, holding the Tigers to 12 points in the second half.

With the packed house in Peoria at a fever pitch, Sunrise Mountain fought all the way back to a one-possession game in the final 15 seconds after junior forward Reena Bhakta's free throws made it 45-42. But sophomore forward Elli Guiney scored the final three points to secure a 48-42 win and the program's push toward a fourth straight title.

"The defensive effort of the girls was incredible to start and I think losing to them the first game made us realize they're more than capable of putting them away. We have a ton of respect for Sunrise Mountain," Millennium coach Kevin Thomas said. "The defense is what set the tone, holding them to 14, and we hit a ton of threes in the first half. We're very fortunate as a coaching staff to have so many contributors. All those girls are capable of making plays on both ends of the floor."

Millennium (20-9, but 19-2 against Arizona opponents) is ready for a rematch of the 2021 finals against top seed Tucson Flowing Wells (29-1) at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 1 at Veteran's Memorial Coliseum, 1826 W. McDowell Road, Phoenix.

While this entire Millennium team has been there before, the semifinal at Sunrise was a reminder that this group can't let its concentration waver.

"Going four for four means so much to our seniors," senior wing Reagan Grimsley said. "Sunrise is a good team and we knew going into the second half that they were going to adjust. We were taking crazy shots in the second half but we got it under control."

A single-digit Tigers victory seemed unlikely from the game's opening minute. Sunrise Mountain was the only 5A team to pin a regular-season loss on Millennium, in a 71-63 overtime win in Goodyear Feb. 3.

The Tigers were without ASU-bound senior point guard Trayanna Crisp that night And she was determined to show the Mustangs the difference.

With the home team concentrating on stopping her driving lanes, Crisp instead drained three three-pointers in the opening run. Junior guard Mia Amundsen added another trey.

"Not every shot you put up goes in, usually," Sunrise Mountain coach Jen Tolle said. "Tray comes right out of the gate and hits three. We couldn't anwer with anything - a layup a three - helped it snowball on their end.

It was far from a one-girl show in the first half. Eight Millennium players scored before the break, including Grimsley and junior guard Cynthia Lopez - both of whom scored all seven of their points in the half.

Beyond that, the defense completely stifled the Mustangs. Guards Crisp (3 steals) and junior Grace McBride (2 steals) gave ballhandlers fits and junior forward Kayda Pierce dominated the lane with 10 rebounds, six blocks and a host of other shots her presence changed.

"Kayda did a great job but it wasn't one player stopping (Mackenzie Dunham). She contested enough to allow that help to come. We aren't stopping her with one but Kayda's ability to help, rebound and contest shots was huge. She made a big difference," Thomas said.

Her presence was so noteworthy that Tolle made it a central point of her haltime talk.

"We told them stop fading away and start going strong to the basket. Don't be timid. Be aggressive," Tolle said.

Whatever she said worked, though not at first. Millennium was still crusing along with a 41-18 about halfway through the third quarter.

Four different Sunrise Mountain (24-3, 20-1 in state) players scored to end the quarter on a 7-0 run while Crisp picked up her fourth foul.

Trailing 41-27 to start the fourth, the Mustangs barreled into the paint and picked up more fouls. Senior Kelci Connolly's free throws made it 41-31 and forced a time out.

We have to execute better in the second half offensively, and we've ran into that several times this year," Thomas said. "Elli was getting into the lane and there was two or three people there, she was finding someone. And then she was huge down the stretch."

Crisp drove and hit a pair of free throws and Sunrise star junior forward Mackenzie Dunham (6 points, 17 rebounds) fouled out on a charging call with 2:45 remaining. It seemed as though order was restored.

Instead the Mustangs launched an even more desperate rally. Sophomore point guard Ysabel Puente hit a short jumper, then a three off the dribble to cut it to 43-36.

Region player of the year Guiney, with only one point until the final two minutes, scored in response and would account for the visitors' final five points. But Bhakta hit her own three, freshman guard Savannah Dotray made one of two at the line and Bhakta hit her free throws to bring the home team within three.

"That was a hell of a comeback in the second half. We got the stops we needed and finally started converting them," Tolle said. "When our program was growing and we were just getting into the playoffs I would tell them, 'Hey, you're not losing, you're just learning how to win' We had alot of great games in that Nike tournament and this game tonight. You take this bit of wisdom with you. That group of juniors, Ysa and all the freshmen, theykind of gained something from those games."

It was a painful way to go out, but Tolle said her program took a crucial step Wednesday, coming back against that team in a playoff game.

If only the Mustangs were not so bewildered by the Tigers' early barrage. About the only Mustang not intimidated was guard Kelci Connolly, the only senior in he rotation, who had five of her nine points in the first half.

"She's going to leave our program, and Jaycee (Demaree) - who didn't get to play this year - so well. They're cut from the same cloth. Their work ethic is unbelievable. Kelci 's effort is always like that and set an example for the younger kids. And Jaycee is the same way."

A four-peat remains atop Millennium's to-do list.

"After last game with Sunrise we knew how to adjust. We had a hard week of practice coming in and we weren't going to go home with a loss," Grimsley said. "The first half was so much fun. It's every high schooler's dream."