Florida State women strengthen NCAA Tournament case with overtime win over Georgia Tech

Florida State badly needed another marquee win if it wanted to keep its NCAA Women’s Tournament hopes alive.

The Seminoles (15-2, 9-8 ACC) delivered with an inspired effort in their 65-63 overtime victory over No. 22 Georgia Tech (19-9, 10-7) at the Tucker Civic Center on Thursday before a crowd of 2,364.

Entering this week, FSU looked to be on the outside looking in with the NCAA Tournament. ESPN’s Charlie Creme offered the Seminoles “next four out” distinction in his latest bracketology projection , which was released on Tuesday.

More FSU women's basketball: Florida State women's basketball's Tiana England finds peace from POTS diagnosis

FSU baseball: Pair of freshman hitters making instant impact for No. 14 Florida State baseball

FSU football: Florida State announces Chris Janson will play postgame concert after 2022 spring game

By defeating the Yellow Jackets (23), FSU now has four wins over teams ranked among the top 60 in the NCAA Evaluation Tool (NET) metric. The Seminoles also defeated Notre Dame (18), Duke (44) and Boston College (56).

“They have desire. They have heart,” FSU head coach Sue Semrau said.

“We talk about being selfless, and what that looks like. I thought everybody put aside their own – it could have been that they were tired. It could have been that they made a mistake. Everybody put that behind them and gave everything that they had for each other. I thought that was the difference in the way that we’ve been playing.”

Georgia Tech's stingy defense nearly gave FSU all it could handle. But a 21-point performance from senior guard Morgan Jones helped FSU secure the win. She went 8 of 19 from the floor and registered her third double-double of the season by grabbing 10 rebounds.

Seminole point guard Sara Bejedi also reached double figures, tallying 10 points. Center River Baldwin recorded eight points and eight rebounds.

“As her teammate, it’s been beautiful to see her growth,” Bejedi said of Jones’ performance. “She didn’t get a lot of foul calls in the beginning, but she stayed solid. She kept true as a player, took the right shots and maintained her aggressiveness. She was huge for us. I’m so proud of her that she kept her poise and calmness.”

With one game left in the regular season, FSU trails Boston College and Miami in a three-way tiebreaker for seventh in the ACC. The Seminoles must defeat Pittsburgh on Sunday and have the Eagles or Hurricanes lose to elevate from ninth place before the ACC Tournament.

Why this is notable is because Miami and Boston College earned “last four in” status in bracketology. They finish the regular season against Clemson and Syracuse, respectively.

“The last 10 games are really important when the committee is looking at who is going to make the tournament,” Semrau said. “When we had 10 games left, we said we needed at least seven of these 10. And now, we need one of one. That’s this weekend.

“And this win means nothing if we can’t go up and put together a great game against a very aggressive Pitt team. They play so hard. (Panthers head coach) Lance (White) has them believing and playing hard. They are very, very good. To go up there on the road is going to be very tough. It does nothing for us unless we continue to win.”

How the Seminoles won

Upsetting Georgia Tech required FSU to fight through shooting struggles and crank up the intensity on defense.

Forcing 18 turnovers and finishing 17 of 23 from the free throw line partly explains why the Seminoles overcame shooting just 22 of 59 (37.3%) from the floor. They also significantly outscored the Yellow Jackets in bench points, 32-9.

“Bianca Jackson did a great job of directing our defense tonight,” Semrau said. “She can also put the ball on the floor and penetrate. I thought her pull-up jumper in overtime was huge. She was great.

“I thought Mariana Valenzuela was tremendous. And (Makayla) Timpson. She just continues to impress. Sara Bejedi – Georgia Tech is really physical, and Sara is a lot more physical than O’Mariah Gordon. She was the exact player we needed in this game tonight.”

Coming into the game, Georgia Tech ranked No. 5 nationally in scoring defense (51 points allowed per game) and No. 16 in field goal percentage defense (35.3%). The Yellow Jackets certainly flaunted that defensive prowess for most of the game.

Starting the game 0 of 11, FSU didn’t score until a Makayla Timpson jumper with 2:17 remaining in the first quarter. The Seminoles also experienced a couple other scoring droughts. They had only two points in the third quarter before Bianca Jackson knocked down a jumper with 2:51 left. And they were held without a field goal in the final 3:10 of regulation.

FSU evened the playing field by making Georgia Tech work on offense. Star Yellow Jacket forward Lorela Cubaj, who entered the game averaging 10.7 points and 11.4 rebounds per game, finished with a season-low one point on 0 of 6 shooting.

“River Baldwin and Erin Howard stepped up (defensively),” Semrau said. “(Cubaj) was so good when we played them up there. But we felt like it was really important to mix up coverages with both her and (Lotta-Maj) Lahtinen.”

On Jan. 13, the Seminoles missed an opportunity to add a resume-building victory when narrowly losing at Georgia Tech, 68-64. Semrau said this game looked similar to that loss, but the differences were enough for FSU to win.

“The free throw line switched this game from last game,” Semrau said. “We felt like we needed to attack. We needed to try to put them in a situation where they had to guard our penetrators.

“I can’t say enough about River Baldwin. She sprinted I don’t know how many times from the block to go set a ball screen that allowed us to get that penetration. It’s certainly not lost on that.

“Defensively, I was really proud of the way that we played. We did have scoring droughts, and they are a really good defensive team. So to find a way to win was big.”

Valencia Myers' absence

FSU forward Valencia Myers averaged 20 minutes per game before not seeing the floor against Georgia Tech.

As a significant contributor off the bench, Myers was notably absent.

“I kept her out,” Semrau said. “In the first half, I was keeping her out just for some personal reasons. Then with River, Erin (Howard), Mariana and (Makayla Timpson) and the way they were playing, I didn’t want to mix up that whole lineup.”

Tiana England’s moment

The 94th start of Tiana England’s career might have been her most special one.

FSU head coach Sue Semrau honored England by starting and playing her for the first 1:29 of the game. The senior’s basketball career effectively ended after she was diagnosed with postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS) last August.

England, who transferred from St. John’s to FSU two years ago, had not played all season. She appeared in nine games off the bench last season, averaging 4.4 points, two assists and 1.9 rebounds per game.

Up Next

FSU will finish its regular season at Pittsburgh (11-17, 2-15), who ranks last in the ACC standings. Tip-off between the Seminoles and Panthers is scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday.

Reach Carter Karels at ckarels@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter @ CarterKarels.

No one covers the ‘Noles like the Tallahassee Democrat. Subscribe using the link at the top of the page and never miss a moment.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Florida State women strengthen NCAA Tournament case with overtime win over Georgia Tech