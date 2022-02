Winter in the Bay Area rarely looks as wintry as it has this week, with pea-size pellets of hail and fluffy snow descending on us as temperatures dip below freezing. In some corners of the Bay Area, the precipitation looked otherworldly. I certainly never thought I'd see hail from the window of my home in San Francisco. But what many city dwellers may not realize is that in certain mountainous areas of Wine Country, snow is a familiar sight at this time of year.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO