Siebenaler released in AHL

The Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday recalled defenseman P.O. Joseph from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League on the heels of the news that defenseman Mike Matheson is expected to miss significant time because of an injury. Matheson was something of a surprise absentee from practice Friday. Little-used Mark Friedman stepped...
The Toronto Maple Leafs recalled prospect Nick Robertson from the AHL's Toronto Marlies on Friday, the Leafs announced. Robertson will be in the lineup Saturday against the Detroit Red Wings, head coach Sheldon Keefe confirmed to reporters, including TSN's Mark Masters. The 20-year-old winger recorded eight points in nine games...
The Blackhawks have said all along that they’re going to take a patient, long-term developmental approach with top prospect Lukas Reichel. They owe it to the kid and themselves to make sure he overripens and isn't rushed to the NHL, like they've recently done with some of their other high-end draft picks.
From 2012-19, Ohio State dominated its rivalry with Michigan, winning every game over That Team Up North. That changed in 2021, though. Michigan upset Ohio State at the Big House in Ann Arbor, ending the rivalry game losing streak and sending Jim Harbaugh to the Big Ten Championship Game. The...
Comments / 0