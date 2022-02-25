ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A New Basquiat Bio Series Is In The Works Starring ‘If Beale Street Could Talk’ Actor Stephan James

By Keenan "HIGz" Higgins
 3 days ago

Celebrated Neo-expressionist artist Jean-Michel Basquiat continues to be a polarizing figure over three decades after his tragic 1988 death.

The late art icon inspired a handful of film projects, from a cult classic 1996 biopic to even a documentary about his late teen years in the ’70s. Now Basquiat will be getting yet another Hollywood reincarnation, this time on the small screen with If Beale Street Could Talk lead actor Stephan James starring as the troubled art tycoon.

According to a report by way of Variety , the as-yet-untitled series will be set in New York City during 1980s, the era where Basquiat met both his peak and demise. Boat Rocker Studios and actor Shamier Anderson are also attached to the project alongside James, who’s also a co-producer by way of his Bay Mills Studios.

More on production so far in the upcoming Basquiat bio series below, via Variety :

“‘We’re grateful to be working with Shamier, Stephan, and the entire Bay Mills Studios team to tell the story of a visionary artist whose profound cultural influence only continues to grow with time,’ said Steve Lescroart, president of scripted for Boat Rocker Studios. ‘We know that audiences around the world will be captivated.’

The search is currently on for a writer for the project. Katie O’Connell Marsh and Nick Nantell will executive produce for Boat Rocker, with and Anderson and James executive producing for Bay Mills. Holly Hubsher is overseeing the project for Bay Mills. Bay Mills is currently under a first-look deal with Boat Rocker.”

We’ll be sure to tune in for this when it arrives, which hopefully comes before year’s end. Take a look below to see one of the key projects they have to study from:

