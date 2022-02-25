ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Park, MD

Maryland women’s basketball welcome No. 5 Indiana in final home game

By Allif Karim
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P4hGP_0eOVmsQi00

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – Coming off a 71-59 win on the road to then-No. 9 Michigan, Maryland’s womens’ basketball team will welcome No. 5 Indiana to the XFINITY Center for their final game of the regular season.

Maryland’s loss to Michigan snapped an eight-game win streak for the Terrapins. They are now 3-6 this season against ranked teams with losses to No. 3 North Carolina State, No. 2 Stanford, No. 1 South Carolina, Indiana and Michigan, twice.

“We’re not the same team we were the first time we faced Indiana — Jan. 2 — compared to who we are now,” Head Coach Brenda Frese said. “I know our kids are really excited and ready for the battle as they have been all season long, regardless of whatever we have faced.”

Maryland lost 70-63 in overtime against then-No. 8 Indiana. The Terrapins did not score a single point from the field in overtime, only dropping two free throws. Since that loss, Maryland compiled an 8-1 record, including two wins against ranked opponents.

“I think both teams are really different right now.” said Frese, “So from our end that is a positive. But I think they tried to be in control of the game at home and we want to do the same for us in XFINITY.”

The Terrapins will tipoff at 8 pm against Indiana this Friday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WDVM 25

Mount defeats Binghamton after 5 first quarter goals

EMMITSBURG, Md. (WDVM) – Mount St. Mary’s women’s lacrosse scored five goals in the first quarter on Saturday to propel the team to it’s third win of the season, defeating Binghamton 13-7. Zoe Hurlburt led the Mountaineers with five points (3g, 2a), five ground balls, four draw controls, and two caused turnovers. Beanie Colson had […]
EMMITSBURG, MD
WDVM 25

Sherwood senior diver Max Weinrich shatters state record, wins state title

OLNEY, Md. (WDVM) – Sherwood senior diver Max Weinrich made a pretty big splash at the MPSSAA swimming and diving championship in College Park, Maryland, on Friday. Weinrich shattered the Maryland state record, earning a score of 579.65 on 11 dives. Weinrich, who will swim collegiately, was injured during the state championships his sophomore year, […]
SHERWOOD, MD
WDVM 25

Mount defeats Central Connecticut; clinches home playoff game

EMMITSBURG, Md. (WDVM) – Mount St. Mary’s women’s basketball won it’s final home game of the regular season on Saturday, 64-47 over Central Connecticut, and secured a home playoff game in the upcoming NEC Tournament. The Mountaineers were lead by graduate student guards, Kendall Bresee and Kayla Agentowicz who had 17 and 14 points, respectively […]
EMMITSBURG, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Maryland State
City
College Park, MD
State
Indiana State
College Park, MD
Sports
College Park, MD
Basketball
Local
Maryland Sports
Local
Maryland Basketball
WDVM 25

Quick Hits: Bob Huggins applauds WVU’s effort in loss to Texas

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – After leading by 10 points in the second half, visiting No. 20 Texas (21-8, 10-6 Big 12) ended the game by outscoring West Virginia (14-15, 3-13 Big 12) by a 28-17 margin. The Mountaineers allowed another second-half advantage to slip away, as WVU suffered its sixth-straight loss. Despite that, Bob Huggins credited […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
WDVM 25

Washington & Frederick County High School Basketball Playoff Coverage (February 25, 2022)

WASHINGTON & FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) – Coverage of the MPSSAA High school basketball playoffs in Washington, and Frederick County from February 25th, 2022. Boys’ Basketball 4A West Region I – (5) Urbana vs. (4) Quince Orchard Quince Orchard boys’ basketball struggled down the stretch this season and trailed Urbana for most of Friday night, […]
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brenda Frese
WDVM 25

NOVA High School Basketball: Madison, South Lakes capture 6D Region Titles

RESTON, Va (WDVM) — On Friday, the 6D Region Boys’ and Girls’ Basketball Championship games took place at South Lakes High School. All four teams already clinched a spot in the state quarterfinals next week, but seeding was still up for grabs! Langley vs. Madison (Girls’ Basketball) The returning back-to-back state champs came into the […]
RESTON, VA
WDVM 25

Maryland man shot and killed in Northwest

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — DC police are investigating a homicide after the shooting death of a man early Sunday morning. At 5:10, Third District officers responded to the 100 block of N Street, Northwest, following a shooting report. On arrival, police found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. DC Fire and EMS responded and transported […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WDVM 25

MCPS masks gets vote on March 8

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — In an update from the Montgomery County Board of Education, it was first reported that a vote might happen on March 8 regarding the schools’ mask mandate. The Board of Education is saying they will vote on the mandate in the meeting on March 8.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Womens#Home Game#The Xfinity Center#Stanford#Xfinity#Nexstar Media Inc
WDVM 25

West Virginia School for the deaf and blind caught ablaze

ROMNEY, W.Va. (WDVM) — At around 6:00 a.m. Saturday, a fire broke out at the Administration Building on the campus of the West Virginia School for the Deaf and the Blind in Romney, West Virginia. According to the West Virginia Department of Education, the building was unoccupied and no injuries were reported. In a news […]
ROMNEY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Stanford University
WDVM 25

Doleman Black Heritage Museum selects architect for future home

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The city of Hagerstown is just a few steps closer to having its very own African American museum. Leaders for the Doleman Black Heritage Museum announced they’ve selected Travis Price Architects of Washington D.C. to design the museum’s home. “Pretty much over the moon that’s what I can say. It’s exactly […]
HAGERSTOWN, MD
WDVM 25

Fatal shooting at Frederick County home

GREEN VALLEY, Md. (WDVM) — Frederick County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left one man dead. Around 11 a.m., deputies responded to a shooting at the 13200 block of Penn Shop Road in Green Valley. When they arrived on the scene, they asked for anyone to come out of the home. A woman […]
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
WDVM 25

WDVM 25

9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://LocalDVM.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy