Maryland women’s basketball welcome No. 5 Indiana in final home game

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – Coming off a 71-59 win on the road to then-No. 9 Michigan, Maryland’s womens’ basketball team will welcome No. 5 Indiana to the XFINITY Center for their final game of the regular season.

Maryland’s loss to Michigan snapped an eight-game win streak for the Terrapins. They are now 3-6 this season against ranked teams with losses to No. 3 North Carolina State, No. 2 Stanford, No. 1 South Carolina, Indiana and Michigan, twice.

“We’re not the same team we were the first time we faced Indiana — Jan. 2 — compared to who we are now,” Head Coach Brenda Frese said. “I know our kids are really excited and ready for the battle as they have been all season long, regardless of whatever we have faced.”

Maryland lost 70-63 in overtime against then-No. 8 Indiana. The Terrapins did not score a single point from the field in overtime, only dropping two free throws. Since that loss, Maryland compiled an 8-1 record, including two wins against ranked opponents.

“I think both teams are really different right now.” said Frese, “So from our end that is a positive. But I think they tried to be in control of the game at home and we want to do the same for us in XFINITY.”

The Terrapins will tipoff at 8 pm against Indiana this Friday.

