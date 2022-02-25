SC Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021 revealed
Greenville, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Football Hall of Fame revealed its Class of 2021 on Thursday, which includes four inductees and one legacy inductee.
The inductees were chosen out of a pool of thirty eligible candidates. You can find the full list of finalists here.
All five inductees went on to play in the National Football League.
SC Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021 Inductees
- Jeff Bostic (Clemson University)
- Peter Boulware (Columbia, SC/FSU)
- Dwayne Harper (Orangeburg, SC/SCSCU)
- Chester McGlockton (Clemson/Legacy Inductee)
- Rick Sanford (Rock Hill, SC/USC)
The 9 th Annual Enshrinement Ceremony and Benefit is set for April 29, 2022 at the Hilton Greenville on Haywood Rd.
The event begins at 5:30pm. Legendary SC State head coach and SCFHOF Class of 2013 Inductee, Willie Jeffries, will serve as the event host. The 2021 Blanchard-Rogers Trophy and 2021 Humanitarian of the Year recipients will also be honored at the ceremony, along with the 2022 Bridge Builder Excellence Award winner.
Limited seating for the April 29 th event is available for purchase. Tickets can be purchased at www.scfootballhof.org/shop until April 8th or until tickets are sold out.
