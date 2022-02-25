ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

SC Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021 revealed

By Dan Vasko
 3 days ago

Greenville, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Football Hall of Fame revealed its Class of 2021 on Thursday, which includes four inductees and one legacy inductee.

The inductees were chosen out of a pool of thirty eligible candidates. You can find the full list of finalists here.

All five inductees went on to play in the National Football League.

SC Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021 Inductees

  • Jeff Bostic (Clemson University)
  • Peter Boulware (Columbia, SC/FSU)
  • Dwayne Harper (Orangeburg, SC/SCSCU)
  • Chester McGlockton (Clemson/Legacy Inductee)
  • Rick Sanford (Rock Hill, SC/USC)
    18 Oct 1998: Linebacker Peter Boulware #58 of the Baltimore Ravens in action during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at the Three Rivers Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The Steelers defeated the Ravens 16-6. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bahr /Allsport
    Rick Sanford became the University of South Carolina’s first 1st-round NFL draft pick when he was selected by the New England Patriots with the 25th pick in the 1979 NFL Draft. (Gamecocks Athletics)
    26 Nov 2000: Chester McGlockton #75 of the Kansas City Chiefs moves on the field during the game against the San Diego Chargers at the Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego, California. The Chargers defeated the Chiefs 17-16.Mandatory Credit: Stephen Dunn /Allsport
    9 DEC 1995: SAN DIEGO CORNERBACK DWAYNE HARPER GRABS A BOUNCING FUMBLE BY ARIZONA RUNNING BACK GARRISON HEARST #23 DURING THE CHARGERS 28-25 VICTORY OVER THE CARDINALS AT JACK MURPHY STADIUM IN SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Dunn/ALLS
    SAN DIEGO – JANUARY 31: Tight end Clint Didier #86 (T) of the Washington Redskins celebrates with teammate Jeff Bostic #53 (B) after scoring a touchdown during Super Bowl XXII against the Denver Broncos at Jack Murphy Stadium on January 31, 1988 in San Diego, California. The Redskins won 42-10. (Photo by George Rose/Getty Images)

The 9 th Annual Enshrinement Ceremony and Benefit is set for April 29, 2022 at the Hilton Greenville on Haywood Rd.

The event begins at 5:30pm.  Legendary SC State head coach and SCFHOF Class of 2013 Inductee, Willie Jeffries, will serve as the event host. The 2021 Blanchard-Rogers Trophy and 2021 Humanitarian of the Year recipients will also be honored at the ceremony, along with the 2022 Bridge Builder Excellence Award winner.

Limited seating for the April 29 th event is available for purchase.  Tickets can be purchased at www.scfootballhof.org/shop until April 8th or until tickets are sold out.

Tigers conclude Clemson Classic with day of firsts

McKenzie Clark, Aby Vieira and Maddie Moore each recorded firsts of their careers on the final day of the Clemson Classic that included first career homers, first career grand slam and first career inside the park home run, to propel the Tigers to a perfect 4-0 weekend.
CLEMSON, SC
