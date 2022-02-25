COVID-19 in Arkansas: Active cases. hospitalizations continued drop

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Department of Health released data Thursday showing the continued fall of active cases and hospitalizations of COVID-19 in Arkansas.

The ADH data also showed 7,500 active cases of the virus reported Thursday, a decrease of 751 from the previous day. There were 571 new cases of the virus, raising the total cases to 817,798 since the pandemic began.

According to the latest figures, there was a decrease of 57 hospitalizations in the last 24 hours to 545. New patients put on ventilators went down by six in the last day, moving that number to 89 while 165 people are in Arkansas intensive care units due to the virus, down by 20 from the prior day.

Health officials reported 49 additional deaths Thursday increasing the number of people who died in Arkansas from COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic causes to 10,381.

In the last 24 hours, 1,870 new COVID-19 vaccine doses were given to Arkansans. The number of Arkansans who are fully immunized rose to 1,565,404, with another 370,925 partially immunized.

