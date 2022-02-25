1 Dead After Driver Plows Into Miami Diners While Trying to Parallel Park

At least one person died and police estimate another 13 were shot early Saturday morning at a hookah lounge in Las Vegas. Officers responded to the lounge east of the Las Vegas Strip after receiving reports of gunfire around 3 a.m. After securing the scene, responders tended to the wounded by administering CPR and fastening tourniquets. The victims, who are believed to all be adults, were rushed to hospitals where two remain in critical condition. FOX 5 reports that investigators have yet to identify a suspect.
Police found the body of a 35-year-old woman in a plastic container along an expressway in the Bronx area of New York on Friday. The woman, identified as 35-year-old Nisaa Walcott, had been reported missing by a relative the day before and was last seen more than a week earlier, on Feb. 16. Police found her body across from a self-storage facility off the Deegan Expressway, a few blocks from Yankee Stadium, around 2 a.m. Investigators were reportedly questioning a male cousin who was seen removing a plastic container from her building on Friday, according to the New York Post. In a Facebook post before Walcott’s body was found, her aunt said the beautician and East Harlem resident had a son and a “host of family and friends awaiting her safe return home.” “This is strange as she would never abandon her beloved son,” she wrote.
Khalid Barrow, 21, has been arrested and charged in connection with the death of his cousin Nisaa Walcott, 35, who was found in a plastic storage container on Friday. Walcott’s body was found along a Bronx, NY expressway. Investigators brought Barrow in for questioning after he was spotted moving a plastic container out of Walcott’s building on Friday. Walcott’s brothers reported her missing on Thursday after trying to call her and receiving texts that didn’t check out. “The language that was being used was like, wait a minute, that’s not my sister,” her brother Eugene Butler said. Walcott, who had a 14-year-old son, is remembered by her loved ones as “a beautiful spirit, strong woman.”
Researchers say they think they’ve figured out why there was a surge in traffic deaths across the U.S. during the pandemic even though there were far fewer cars on the roads—risk-averse drivers stayed at home, while dangerous drivers went out more than usual. An AAA study reported by The Washington Post found 4 percent of drivers increased their time on the roads during the pandemic. They tended to be young, male, and more likely to speed, read texts while driving, not wear seat belts, or drive under the influence of alcohol or weed. “We saw this small group of people who were driving more than they did before the pandemic were the same people who were the highest-risk drivers on the road,” explained AAA senior researcher Brian Tefft. The researchers said they can’t explain why younger men were out on the roads more during the pandemic, but vowed to look into it. Around 38,680 people died in traffic accidents in 2020—the highest figure in over a decade in the U.S.
New details are emerging about the arrest of actor-model Matthew Rondeau last week—with Us Weekly reporting that he allegedly battered and urinated on his sometime-girlfriend, former Miss USA Shanna Moakler. The magazine obtained an order of protection that Moakler, 46, took out against Rondeau, 29. In it, an LAPD detective writes that the Murder Party actor “grabbed victim by the hair, [swinging] her by hair on the ground” and then “grabbed [her] face and neck, threw chair at victim and urinated on [her], leaving visible injuries.” Rondeau, who ranted about Moakler on social media before the alleged attack, issued a statement afterward in which he said, “You know I’d never lay a hand on another woman.”
A Fort Worth man has been arrested after the body of a missing woman, 26-year-old Marissa Grimes, was found under his house. The suspect, Valerian Osteen, had been out of jail on bond for two domestic violence charges involving Grimes when she went missing. He also had five prior felony convictions. As reported by the Fort-Worth Star Telegram, a “danger assessment” by the DA’s office concluded Grimes was in “extreme danger” should Osteen be released, and the young mother of two had reportedly been hiding from him when she disappeared. Officers conducted a search of Osteen’s property after locating Grimes’ abandoned car nearby and made the grim discovery. A Facebook post by a family friend stated, “She had the strength to go report the abuse and NOTHING happened as a result. She had no protection and when they allowed him to bail out. He set his sights on revenge.”
The 500-pound bear nicknamed Hank the Tank and blamed for a rash of break-ins in the Lake Tahoe area was not acting alone. California officials report that DNA reveals at least three bears were responsible for the home invasions, and they are now looking for all of them in an effort to tag and track them. “Identifying bears simply by their visible, physical characteristics can lead to misidentifying bears and therefore confusing management efforts,” the Department of Fish and Wildlife said. In the meantime, the officials say, humans can help avoid unpleasant interactions with hungry bears by securing their food and trash properly.
A man and two young children, ages 2 and 5, have been pronounced dead after being found unresponsive and unconscious in a home pool in Hollywood, Florida, on Thursday. CPR was performed immediately by responding authorities. The trio—whose relation to one another remains unconfirmed—were transported to a local hospital where they were then pronounced dead. According to a neighbor, the family that lives in the home has five children, and one of the children had just recently left for college. “It’s horrible, and I’m shaken right now. We’re cordial, and here and there we say hi to them. We really keep to ourselves in this neighborhood until something like this happens, unfortunately,” the neighbor told WSVN. The circumstances surrounding the man and the children’s death remains under investigation.
Texas police called to check on a family Friday afternoon found a horrifying scene: a husband and wife and their two children shot dead in an apparent murder suicide. The victims were identified as Marcus Buchanan, 36, and Rita Buchanan, 34, and two children ages 13 and 3. Neighbors told WFAA they were traumatized by the discovery. “We saw the trampoline in the backyard, and it was triggering just knowing it will never be jumped on again, they won't be playing in the backyard again,” Madison McVay told the station.
Comments / 0