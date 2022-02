A warm front will bring clouds Tuesday and a chance for some flurries and light snow to the Northland by midday. It will be slightly warmer with highs in the low 20s, but it will feel colder than that due to the clouds and the breeze from the southeast at 10-20 mph, gusting to 25 mph. Any snow wraps up Tuesday night with temperatures falling into the teens as a cold front moves through, setting up for a breezy Wednesday with a west-northwest wind at 10-20 mph. Skies will open up a bit and there will be some spots of sunshine with highs in the low 20s.

