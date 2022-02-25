ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID-hit Queen Elizabeth postpones more planned audiences- Buckingham Palace

LONDON — Queen Elizabeth has postponed two scheduled virtual audiences on Thursday but will continue with light duties, a Buckingham Palace spokesman said as the 95-year-old British monarch recovers...

HuffingtonPost

Buckingham Palace Issues Update On Queen Elizabeth's Health

Buckingham Palace released an update on Queen Elizabeth’s health Tuesday, announcing that the 95-year-old was canceling planned virtual engagements for the day. The statement came just two days after it was confirmed that the sovereign had tested positive for COVID-19. “As Her Majesty is still experiencing mild cold-like symptoms...
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Queen Elizabeth II tests positive for COVID-19, has mild symptoms, Buckingham Palace says

LONDON — Queen Elizabeth II tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday and is experiencing mild, cold-like symptoms, Buckingham Palace said, adding that she still plans to carry on working. The diagnosis prompted concern and get-well wishes from across Britain’s political spectrum for the famously stoic 95-year-old. Britain’s longest-reigning...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Diplomatic reception at Windsor Castle postponed – Buckingham Palace

The diplomatic reception which was due to be hosted by the Queen on Wednesday has been postponed.Buckingham Palace said the Queen had accepted the Foreign Secretary’s advice to delay the event, which had been due to take place at Windsor Castle.It is understood the postponement is because of the conflict in Ukraine.The Queen would have been meeting hundreds of members of the Diplomatic Corps if the event went ahead as planned.In a statement, Buckingham Palace said: “The Queen has accepted the Foreign Secretary’s advice that the diplomatic reception at Windsor on March 2 should be postponed.” Read More Ukraine-Russia latest news: Defiant Zelenskyy remains in KyivBoris Johnson news - live: UK hits Putin with sanctionsWhat are the issues between Ukraine and Russia? The crisis explained
BBC

Buckingham Palace eases concerns over Queen's Covid case

This announcement from Buckingham Palace that the Queen has tested positive for Covid is a careful balancing act between telling the public about the Queen getting the virus - while at the same time playing down any sense of alarm. So the concern about the 95-year-old monarch has been countered...
