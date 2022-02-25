ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Legacies season 4 episode 11 spoilers: One crazy carnival

cartermatt.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeason 4 episode 11 will be coming to The CW next week and based on early details, it feels like the show is combining the old and the new. We know that we’ve seen a darker version of Hope for a good while now, but there something fun about the story...

cartermatt.com

Comments / 0

Related
thecinemaholic.com

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4 Episode 1 Release Date, Time, and Spoilers

The third season of Amy Sherman-Palladino’s ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ ends on a rather tumultuous note for our Jewish American housewife turned stand-up comedian Miriam “Midge” Maisel. Since its inception in 2017, Midge has seen a lot of ups and downs in her journey, from discovering her interest in stand-up comedy to finally pursuing a career in it. However, in the final moments of season 3, Midge finds herself surrounded by the chaos created by an unintentional reckless move that results in Shy Baldwin firing her from the tour.
TV SERIES
Page Six

‘Sister Wives’ star Christine Brown was ‘terrified’ after leaving Kody

“Sister Wives” star Christine Brown was scared of potential backlash after announcing her split from husband Kody Brown on social media last year. “When Mom first released the picture on Instagram, explaining that she had left, she was terrified. She was horrified,” the former couple’s 23-year-old son Paedon Brown said on the latest episode of the “Reality Life with Kate Casey” podcast.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Sister Wives': Meri Brown Confirms Why She's Sticking by Kody Brown Despite Marriage Woes

Sister Wives star Meri Brown has confirmed the reason why she's sticking by Kody Brown despite their marriage woes. In a new Sister Wives Season 16 bonus scene, Meri spoke briefly about a Season 10 moment when her sister-wife Christine was expressing being upset about moving to Arizona from Utah. "I can't do marriage with Kody anymore," Christine said at the time. Speaking to Sister Wives tell-all host Sukanya Krishnan in a one-on-one, Meri opened up about the impact that moment had on her relationship with Christine.
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leo Howard
Person
Danielle Rose Russell
Person
Matthew Davis
Person
Jenny Boyd
CinemaBlend

A Price Is Right Contestant Didn't Know How To Leave The Stage, And It's Painfully Relatable To Watch

For a lot of people out there, appearing on a daytime game show with the possibility of taking home some spending money is a nice and feasibly attainable dream, considering how many game shows are out there airing on a daily basis. Of course, more game show contestants overall means more opportunities for such hopefuls to suffer cringe-heavy experiences in full view of millions of viewers at home, on top of everyone in the studio audience. And while such embarrassment often comes in the form of a brazenly wrong guess (or even two of them) on Wheel of Fortune or telling an awful anecdote on Jeopardy!, sometimes it just involves the act of walking from one place to the other, as one Price Is Right contestant learned the hard way.
TV SHOWS
Deadline

David E. Kelley Lands Straight-To-Series Order For Adaptation Of Michael Connelly’s ‘Avalon’ At ABC

Click here to read the full article. David E. Kelley continues to add to his order book. The Big Little Lies creator has scored a straight-to-series order at ABC for Avalon, a drama series based on Michael Connelly’s short story. It is Kelley’s latest project for the Disney-owned network – Big Sky is currently in its second season – as well as his latest adaptation of Connelly’s work – he has an adaptation of The Lincoln Lawyer at Netflix. Avalon, which is ABC’s first straight-to-series order for its 2022/23 programming slate, takes place in the city of Avalon on Catalina Island, where LA...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carnival#Spoiler#The Salvatore School
Variety

ABC Orders Mystery Drama From David E. Kelley, Michael Connelly For 2022-2023 Season

Click here to read the full article. ABC has given a straight-to-series order to the drama “Avalon” from David E. Kelley that is based on a short story by Michael Connelly. Titled “Avalon,” the series takes place in the main city of Avalon on Catalina Island, where LA Sheriff Department Detective Nicole “Nic” Searcy heads up a small office. Catalina has a local population that serves more than 1 million tourists a year, and each day when the ferries arrive, hundreds of potential new stories enter the island. Detective Searcy is pulled into a career-defining mystery that will challenge everything she...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Twisted Metal’: Peacock Lands Live-Action Video Game Adaptation Starring Anthony Mackie With Series Order

Click here to read the full article. Peacock has handed a series order to Twisted Metal, a comedic half-hour live-action adaptation of the popular video game, from Sony Pictures TV, Playstation Productions and Universal Television. Anthony Mackie (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier) stars and executive produces the project, first announced in September, which is written and executive produced by Cobra Kai writer Michael Jonathan Smith, who will serve as showrunner. Will Arnett and Marc Forman, who secured the rights to the material and helped put the adaptation together, also executive produce via their Electric Avenue production company. Based on...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
ETOnline.com

'90 Day Fiancé's Darcey Reveals She and Georgi Have Split for the Second Time (Exclusive)

It's over for the second time between Darcey and Georgi. Darcey revealed to ET that she and Georgi have called off their second engagement. The season 3 finale of Darcey & Stacey saw Georgi proposing to Darcey for the second time in front of her daughters, Aniko and Aspen, and Darcey emotionally saying yes -- though her family and friends were not fans of the relationship. But Darcey now tells ET's Melicia Johnson that she and Georgi are no longer together.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Lizzo Reveals The Nice Exchange She Had With Melissa McCarthy After Losing The Little Mermaid’s Ursula Role To Her

Before the live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid was even officially a thing, there were ongoing debates on who should play which characters, including through fan campaigns and ones by stars for certain roles. While she was initially pushed by fans, pop star Lizzo took matters into her own hands. The “Truth Hurts” singer made a case for herself as Ursula by posting a video of herself singing the Disney villain’s signature tune “Poor Unfortunate Souls” made up as the character. While she got an audition with the House of Mouse, things didn’t end up working out as Melissa McCarthy scored the role as the voluptuous sea witch, but the two women have since shared a sweet exchange.
MUSIC
digitalspy.com

Why is Mrs Brown in Netflix's A Madea Homecoming?

Move over Spider-Man: No Way Home, there's another crossover in town – and this one is even more unexpected. A Madea Homecoming is now available to watch on Netflix, bringing Tyler Perry's Madea back to our screens. The new movie came as a surprise for fans as Perry had originally planned to retire the character after 2019's A Madea Family Funeral and stage play Madea's Farewell Play.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Ratings Dip for Friday’s Episode

Friday night aired the latest new episode of “Blue Bloods.” And while other primetime shows saw impressive scores, the crime drama dropped in ratings. Airing on CBS, “Blue Bloods” tied with “Undercover Boss” and “Magnum P.I.” for demo ratings. All three of the network’s series scored a lukewarm 0.4.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy