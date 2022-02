The Milestone Universe is expanding with the introduction of a new Asian-American superhero. Duo is the name of the Earth-M title from writer Greg Pak (Action Comics, Batman/Superman), penciler Khoi Pham (Teen Titans) and inker Scott Hanna. The six-issue limited series features two lovers (doctors Kelly Vu and David Kim) who have scientific minds, who become merged into one single body through a nanotechnology experiment. While it grants them new superhuman abilities, the boundaries between the two are eliminated. With new heroes being introduced into this shared universe, it's only a matter of time until someone like Duo gets to meet other Milestone heroes like Static, Icon, Rocket, and Hardware.

COMICS ・ 6 DAYS AGO