Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2: Meet Sal Boselli, Regina Foyle

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe know that we’re going to be waiting a good while still to see Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2 arrive on Starz. Yet, isn’t it nice to have some new nuggets of info here and there? We tend to think so. With all of this...

Power Book III: Raising Kanan casts Sopranos and Pretty Little Liars stars

Michael Rispoli and Paloma Guzman are set to join the cast of Power Book III: Raising Kanan. The Sopranos and Pretty Little Liars actors will star in recurring in roles for the Power prequel series, Deadline reports. Power Book III: Raising Kanan flashes back to the '90s and follows the...
Power Book IV: Force (Season 1 Episode 3) “Firestarter”, trailer, release date

Tommy finds himself face to face with a ghost from his past; the reunion unearths a discovery when Tommy stumbles across hidden product; Tommy brokers a sit-down between rivals and learns the true nature of the feud. Startattle.com – Power Book IV: Force | Starz. Network: Starz. Episode title:...
Michael Rainey Jr. Says There's Trouble Waiting For Tariq in "Power Book II: Ghost" Season 3

The never-ending cycle of drama continues to raise the stakes in "Power Book II: Ghost." While the show's season two finale closed the book on some character's chapters, it opened up a whole new can of worms as more secrets and bodies pile up. The show's second season leaves off with a few cliffhangers that will certainly blow up in season three — including the murders of Monet's (Mary J. Blige) son Zeke (Daniel Bellomy) and her former lover/child's father, Mecca (Daniel Sunjata). And somewhere between all the mayhem is Tariq (Michael Rainey Jr.) who, fresh off his murder trial, will likely be roped into another investigation.
‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’: Michael Rispoli & Paloma Guzman Join Starz Series

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: The Deuce and Sopranos alum Michael Rispoli and Paloma Guzman (Roswell, New Mexico, The Deuce) are set for heavily recurring roles in Starz/Lionsgate’s Power prequel series, Power Book III: Raising Kanan. From creator and showrunner Sascha Penn, Power Book III: Raising Kanan takes viewers back to the ’90s and the early years of the now-deceased Kanan Stark, portrayed in Courtney Kemp’s original series by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson. Rispoli will portray Sal Boselli, the powerful, charismatic, Italian mob boss of Newark, New Jersey. Guzman will play Detective Regina Foyle, a veteran NYPD detective with a...
Wendy Williams Feels Sherri Shepherd's Show Announcement Is A 'Slap In The Face' As The Former Talk Show Host Works On Multi-Million Dollar Podcast Deal: Source

Wendy Williams is working through a lot of tough emotions after the bombshell cancellation of The Wendy Williams Show, but rumors are swirling that the ailing former host may already have a new show in the works. It was announced on Tuesday, February 22, that Williams' daytime chat fest slot...
Tyler Perry’s Son Doesn’t Really Care For Fame Just Yet

Tyler Perry has enjoyed massive success throughout his career and became the first African American to own his own film studio in Atlanta, Georgia - but none of that matters a big deal to his son just yet. While promoting the release of 'A Madea Homecoming', Perry shared about life...
Doris Bowman Isn't Just Anthony Anderson's Mom—She's Also His Co-Star! Find Out All About 'Mama Doris' and Her Foray Into Showbiz

Doris Bowman has wanted to be a star all her life. Her son, Anthony Anderson, is a seven-time Emmy nominee for his sitcom Black-ish (and, as of February 2022, he’s also back on the rebooted Law & Order). Today, Bowman’s known as “Mama Doris” (or sometimes as Doris Hancox, which is what she went by before she took the Bowman surname) to a fan base of her very own, which she’s built after working with Anderson on two television shows and a series of T-Mobile commercials. All of that almost didn’t happen–until they appeared together on an episode of Celebrity Family Feud.
Bob Saget: Investigators ‘offer new theory’ around Full House star’s cause of death

Authorities investigating Bob Saget’s death have reportedly come up with a new theory about what transpired in the hotel room where the comedian was found.Saget was found dead in the Ritz-Carlton Orlando Grande Lakes in Florida on 9 January 2021. According to his family’s statement, he died of accidental trauma to the head. Investigators said there were no signs of drug use or alcohol in Saget’s passing, with the Medical Examiner’s office suggesting that the Full House actor had “accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep”. The autopsy...
Beyonce and Jay-Z Run Into Sasha Obama During Hollywood Date Night

Talk about a small world. Singer Beyonce and her husband Jay-Z had a wild date night in LA over the weekend. The A-list power couple were seen settling down and drinking wine at Hollywood hot spot Mother Wolf. Former U.S. President Barack Obama's 20-year-old daughter Sasha Obama was also dining...
Love Is Blind Season 2: Are Mallory and Sal Still Together?

Season two of Netflix's reality romance series Love Is Blind is keeping us guessing and guessing and guessing, and the romance between Mallory Zapata and Salvador “Sal” Perez is included in that mix. The couple shared an immediate and deep connection from the start, but things spiraled just a little bit once they met each other outside the pods, after it became clear to Sal that Mallory's connection with Jarrette might not be totally over, like he’d thought.
Salma Hayek stranded on SAG Awards stage because Michael Keaton was in the bathroom

There was an awkward moment at the SAG Awards on Sunday when Michael Keaton won, but he wasn’t in the room. Keaton scored the award for Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series for his role in Dopesick. After announcing his name, presenter Salma Hayek was left just looking around. After several seconds, Hayek started getting self-conscious.
A Price Is Right Contestant Didn't Know How To Leave The Stage, And It's Painfully Relatable To Watch

For a lot of people out there, appearing on a daytime game show with the possibility of taking home some spending money is a nice and feasibly attainable dream, considering how many game shows are out there airing on a daily basis. Of course, more game show contestants overall means more opportunities for such hopefuls to suffer cringe-heavy experiences in full view of millions of viewers at home, on top of everyone in the studio audience. And while such embarrassment often comes in the form of a brazenly wrong guess (or even two of them) on Wheel of Fortune or telling an awful anecdote on Jeopardy!, sometimes it just involves the act of walking from one place to the other, as one Price Is Right contestant learned the hard way.
Snoop Dogg explains how Queen Elizabeth stopped him getting kicked out of the UK

Snoop Dogg has recalled how Queen Elizabeth stopped him from getting thrown out of the UK the 1990s. He spoke about the Queen in a new interview with DJ Whoo Kid, recounting a UK newspaper cover story in 1994 with Snoop that called on lawmakers to “kick this evil bastard out” in reference to first and second-degree murder charges that Snoop was facing. He was on tour in the UK at the time.
