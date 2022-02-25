Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2: Meet Sal Boselli, Regina Foyle

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: The Deuce and Sopranos alum Michael Rispoli and Paloma Guzman (Roswell, New Mexico, The Deuce) are set for heavily recurring roles in Starz/Lionsgate’s Power prequel series, Power Book III: Raising Kanan.
From creator and showrunner Sascha Penn, Power Book III: Raising Kanan takes viewers back to the ’90s and the early years of the now-deceased Kanan Stark, portrayed in Courtney Kemp’s original series by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson.
Rispoli will portray Sal Boselli, the powerful, charismatic, Italian mob boss of Newark, New Jersey.
Guzman will play Detective Regina Foyle, a veteran NYPD detective with a...
