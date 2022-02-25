Thursday Evening Weather Update

CHICAGO (CBS) — Scattered light snow are on tap for showers Wednesday evening, and then it will be mostly cloudy overnight with lows in the low 20s. (Credit: CBS 2) For Thursday, there will be some sunshine in the morning, but it will be turning cloudy by the early afternoon. Snow chances increase by midafternoon, and will be likely Thursday evening through the overnight. (Credit: CBS 2) A few heavy bursts of snow, enhanced by the lake, will be possible Thursday night along the lakeshore in Cook and Lake County, Illinois. (Credit: CBS 2) Snowfall amounts are expected to be at 1 to...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 4 DAYS AGO