Men's basketball: Sullivan's Welch, Harris named Region XV players of the year

Kareem Welch of SUNY Sullivan was named the Region XV Division II men’s basketball player of the year. Sullivan’s Brent Wilson and Tom Rickard of SUNY Orange were named the co-coaches of the year.

Welch, a sophomore guard from Brooklyn, is averaging 21.3 points and 7.2 rebounds per contest.

Joining Welch on the first team are teammates Jalen Reneau from Harlem and Jarell White of Bellport and Orange’s Romeo Aquino of Washingtonville High School and Kevin Stein of Chester Academy. Aquino is leading the region at 21.5 points per game and Stein is scoring 16.2 per contest. White is averaging 15.8 points and Reneau 13.8 for the Generals.

Second-team picks are Jay Alvarez of Sullivan, Orange’s Nicholas Molina and Tim Linton of Pine Bush, Kai Parris of SUNY Westchester and Xavier Kistoo-Miles of SUNY Rockland from Spring Valley.

The sportsmanship team includes Linton, Sullivan’s Sam DeSouza, Westchester’s Thomas Hoffman and Rockland’s Michael Earlington of North Rockland. Parris and Hoffman hail from the Bronx.

The Region XV Division II tournament will be hosted by SUNY Westchester. In Saturday’s semifinals, No. 2 Orange (18-1) faces No. 3 Westchester (10-11) at 1 p.m. and No. 1 Sullivan (22-3) takes on No. 4 Rockland (3-20) at 3 p.m. The finals are set for 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

Sullivan is ranked third in the nation and Orange is No. 12.

Women

Sullivan freshman forward Deivejon Harris of the Bronx was named the Region XV player of the year. Joining her on the first team are teammates Anisa Perry and Gabby Jeridore (both from Brooklyn) and SUNY Westchester’s Mylene Smith from Hendrick Hudson and Kylee Taxiera of Ossining.

Harris averages 16.6 points and 13.7 rebounds per game.

The sportsmanship team has Sullivan’s Keyani Sidberry of the Bronx and Taxiera.

No. 1 Sullivan (19-2) and No. 2 Westchester (8-6) meet for the Division II title at 1 p.m. Sunday in Valhalla.

Admission is free for the regionals with capacity limited to 125. Masks are required, as is proof of full COVID vaccination. Social distancing is advised. All games will be streamed via Facebook Live at the Westchester Vikings Sport Network.

This article originally appeared on Times Herald-Record: Men's basketball: Sullivan's Welch, Harris named Region XV players of the year