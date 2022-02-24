Third local K-9 dies in period lasting just over one year

For the third time in just over one year, local law enforcement are mourning the loss of a police K-9.

The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office announced on Feb. 20 that K-9 Drax died from an unforeseen medical issue on Feb. 18.

“We are saddened to report the passing of our newest K-9 deputy Drax,” the sheriff’s office posted to Facebook. “Drax and his handler Dep. Jed Judy had been partners for almost three months, recently returning from training and ready to hit the streets.”

The sheriff’s office said that Drax fell ill on Feb. 18 and was rushed to a veterinary clinic in Boise, which is where he succumbed to the illness on Feb. 20.

Sheriff’s office deputies and police officers from neighboring agencies helped escort Drax to Idaho Falls on Feb. 20 to a waiting crowd of Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office families in a show of support, the sheriff’s office said.

“We are grateful for the outpouring of support for deputy Judy and our K-9 teams,” the sheriff’s office Facebook post read. “When K-9’s like Drax are placed with handlers, they quickly form bonds with their families, too, outside of the work setting and it hurts deeply when that partner is lost.”

This past September, Pocatello police K-9 Dex, a 7-year-old male Belgian Malinois from Holland, died after being diagnosed with an aggressive and advanced illness, the department announced last fall.

Dex joined the police department in late 2016 and he and his handler, Cpl. Sean Peterson, finished their training and certification in early 2017.

Pocatello police also lost K-9 officer Bart in November 2020 after the dog died unexpectedly while on duty. Bart worked with handler Akilah Lacey since joining the force on Feb. 22, 2015.