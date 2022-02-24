ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocatello, ID

Third local K-9 dies in period lasting just over one year

By By Shelbie Harris
Idaho State Journal
Idaho State Journal
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jNA5g_0eOVYYpC00

For the third time in just over one year, local law enforcement are mourning the loss of a police K-9.

The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office announced on Feb. 20 that K-9 Drax died from an unforeseen medical issue on Feb. 18.

“We are saddened to report the passing of our newest K-9 deputy Drax,” the sheriff’s office posted to Facebook. “Drax and his handler Dep. Jed Judy had been partners for almost three months, recently returning from training and ready to hit the streets.”

The sheriff’s office said that Drax fell ill on Feb. 18 and was rushed to a veterinary clinic in Boise, which is where he succumbed to the illness on Feb. 20.

Sheriff’s office deputies and police officers from neighboring agencies helped escort Drax to Idaho Falls on Feb. 20 to a waiting crowd of Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office families in a show of support, the sheriff’s office said.

“We are grateful for the outpouring of support for deputy Judy and our K-9 teams,” the sheriff’s office Facebook post read. “When K-9’s like Drax are placed with handlers, they quickly form bonds with their families, too, outside of the work setting and it hurts deeply when that partner is lost.”

This past September, Pocatello police K-9 Dex, a 7-year-old male Belgian Malinois from Holland, died after being diagnosed with an aggressive and advanced illness, the department announced last fall.

Dex joined the police department in late 2016 and he and his handler, Cpl. Sean Peterson, finished their training and certification in early 2017.

Pocatello police also lost K-9 officer Bart in November 2020 after the dog died unexpectedly while on duty. Bart worked with handler Akilah Lacey since joining the force on Feb. 22, 2015.

Comments / 1

Related
Idaho State Journal

INTENSE MANHUNT UNDERWAY FOR ARMED AND DANGEROUS ROBBERY SUSPECT IN POCATELLO AREA

An intense manhunt involving heavily armed SWAT officers and police from multiple agencies is underway for an armed and dangerous robbery suspect in the Pocatello area. Late Saturday night Chubbuck police identified the suspect as 40-year-old Raymundo "Mundo" Enriquez of Tucson, Arizona. Chubbuck police described Enriquez as being approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 165 pounds. Chubbuck police said Enriquez is the suspect in the early Saturday morning...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

SWAT deployed in armored vehicle as search for robbery suspect intensifies in Pocatello, Chubbuck

Police conducted extensive searches for a robbery suspect in Pocatello and Chubbuck on Saturday night. The first search occurred in a north Pocatello neighborhood early in the evening and the second one was ongoing in the Pine Ridge Mall area of Chubbuck as of 10:30 p.m. The adult male suspect who committed the robbery remained on the loose as of late Saturday night, police said. ...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

POLICE SEARCHING FOR ARMED AND DANGEROUS ROBBERY SUSPECT IN POCATELLO AREA

In the early morning hours of Feb 26th, the Chubbuck Police Department received a report of an armed robbery that occurred at a residence in Chubbuck by an unidentified adult male. He was described as wearing all black, and wearing a mask. During the investigation officers with the Chubbuck Police Department located the suspect vehicle at the Travelodge Motel, however the location and identity of the suspect had still not been positively determined. ...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Police shut down street through Pocatello neighborhood while investigating suspicious circumstances

POCATELLO — Police shut down a street in a north Pocatello neighborhood on Saturday evening while investigating suspicious circumstances at a residence there. Sonoma Street off Satterfield Drive was closed to all traffic for over an hour and police urged the neighborhood's residents to stay indoors while they investigated activity at a home on the street. Over a dozen Pocatello police vehicles responded to the home around 5:30 p.m. and...
POCATELLO, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Idaho Falls, ID
Bonneville County, ID
Crime & Safety
County
Bonneville County, ID
City
Pocatello, ID
City
Boise, ID
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
Pocatello, ID
Crime & Safety
Idaho State Journal

Search for fugitive causes Pocatello police to shut down street, urge neighborhood's residents to stay indoors

POCATELLO — Police shut down a street in a north Pocatello neighborhood on Saturday evening while they searched for a fugitive. Sonoma Street off Satterfield Drive was closed to all traffic for over an hour and police urged the neighborhood's residents to stay indoors while officers looked for a wanted individual at a home on Sonoma. Over a dozen Pocatello police vehicles responded to the home around 5:30 p.m. and...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Two local residents wanted on felony theft charges arrested then released from jail within 24 hours

POCATELLO — Two Pocatello residents were recently arrested after being wanted on theft-related charges for weeks and then released from jail within 24 hours, according to police and court records. Crystal Ann Midthun, 35, of Pocatello, has been charged with attempted grand theft for an incident in June as well as grand theft and conspiracy to commit grand theft for an incident in November, court records show. David Scott Johnson,...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Four people arrested after standoff at Pocatello mobile home

POCATELLO — Four people were arrested following a police standoff at a Pocatello mobile home on Friday afternoon. The incident began to unfold around 2 p.m. when Pocatello police street crimes unit officers pulled over a vehicle in the 900 block of Wilson Avenue near West Alameda Road. Once the vehicle driven by an adult female stopped, an adult male passenger fled on foot, police said. ...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Prosecutors: Local man facing charges for failing to report housemate's death

An ongoing police investigation that began in early 2020 has resulted in a local man being accused of failing to report a death. Joshua Jay Bluemel, 38, of Downey, was charged Tuesday with failing to report the death of his 60-year-old housemate, Richard Wiggill, as well as concealing/destroying evidence related to the case, authorities said. The investigation that led to the charges against Bluemel began in March 2020 when Bannock...
BANNOCK COUNTY, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sheriff#Belgian
Idaho State Journal

Idaho State Police trooper in Salmon County covers a vast area

As an Idaho State Police trooper, Mike Sherbondy is responsible for covering a vast geographic area encompassing Lemhi, Custer and Butte counties. "Resident troopers' responsibilities include assisting with larger incidents, such as major crashes, warrant service, concerts and special events throughout the year," he said. "If I wasn't here, the closest state trooper would be in Idaho Falls, about 150 miles away." Since he covers such a large area, Sherbondy...
SALMON, ID
Idaho State Journal

Police: Chubbuck man charged with felony DUI after crashing into fence

CHUBBUCK — A 42-year-old local man was recently arrested and charged with felony driving under the influence after police say he struck a fence while operating a vehicle under the influence. Jose Luis Rosales, of Chubbuck, was charged following a Chubbuck police investigation that began to unfold around 3 a.m. on Feb. 20, according to police reports the Idaho State Journal recently obtained. Police were dispatched to the 800 block...
CHUBBUCK, ID
Idaho State Journal

Five East Idaho residents recently arrested, charged with felony drug possession

Five East Idaho residents were recently arrested and charged with felony drug possession following four separate incidents in the Gate City area. Kailin Rae Dixon, 28, of Pocatello faces one felony count of possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, and one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia and Trevor John Taft, 29, of Pocatello, has been charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, fentanyl. Both Dixon and Taft were charged following a Feb. 15 traffic stop by Pocatello police, according to Pocatello police...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Local police searching for missing teenager

The Idaho Falls Police Department is currently searching for Talen Tyacke-Jorgensen, a 15-year-old juvenile runaway. Talen was last seen on February 19, 2022, around 10:30 p.m. and is believed to have left home during the night, prior to 11 a.m. the following morning. Talen is approximately 5’4”, thin build, Caucasian with blue eyes and blonde hair. Talen may also us the names “Lou” or “Louis”. Talen has ties to Wyoming and may be in or traveling to Wyoming. Anyone who has seen Talen since 10:30 p.m. on February 19, or who is aware of Talen’s current whereabouts is asked to immediately call the Idaho Falls Police Department at (208)529-1200.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Idaho State Journal

Burning semi partially blocks Interstate 15 near Pocatello

POCATELLO — Interstate 15 south of Pocatello was partially blocked for several hours because of a Tuesday morning semi fire. The semi caught fire around 8:28 a.m. while traveling southbound on Interstate 15 at milepost 62, Idaho State Police said. The Pocatello Valley Fire Department responded and extinguished the flames. The truck’s driver, a man from Alberta, Canada, was able to escape without injury but the semi’s cab was a total loss. The trailer was not damaged. State police explained the driver pulled over to the right shoulder and separated the truck and trailer. The semi fire caused the partial blockage of Interstate 15 Tuesday morning. State police said they’re uncertain what caused the fire.
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

'Not going to fly': Lawmakers ground Idaho State Police's helicopter hopes

BOISE — Legislative budget writers nixed the funding for the first-ever helicopter requested by the Idaho State Police on Thursday, saying they couldn’t justify the expense. “We were concerned about the full-time staff and the depreciation of the helicopter,” said Sen. C. Scott Grow, R-Eagle, who was one of five Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee members on a working group that crafted the ISP budget bill for next year. The helicopter proposal,...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Firefighters battling blaze at downtown Pocatello building

POCATELLO — A downtown Pocatello building is on fire. The interior of SIXES LLC sustained heavy damage from the flames and smoke. SIXES is a "creative studio specializing in large formate aerosol mural painting, installation art advertisements, branding and graphic design." Pocatello Fire Department officials said heavy smoke also entered adjacent businesses. The blaze at the building on the 200 block of North Main Street near West Clark Street was reported around 9:15 a.m. Wednesday. We have not received any information that the fire has resulted in any injuries. North Main Street was temporarily closed while firefighters responded and reopened at about 10:50 a.m. Stay with idahostatejournal.com for updates on this story.
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Downtown Pocatello businesses damaged in fire

POCATELLO — A downtown Pocatello businesses in the 200 block of North Main Street sustained heavy damage and two adjacent businesses experienced minor smoke damage from a Wednesday morning fire. Through an open door, the interior of SIXES LLC appeared to be badly charred. SIXES is a “creative studio specializing in large format aerosol mural painting, installation art advertisements, branding and graphic design,” according to its website. An adjacent business,...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Local towing business wins national award

A truck owned by a local towing business, Hendrickson’s Towing and Recovery, was recently recognized with the 2021 Shine n’ Star Heavy Duty Award from “Tow Times” magazine. Towing businesses from throughout the country entered trucks in the competition. Each truck entered was evaluated based on how well it had been maintained. Hendrickson’s Towing and Recovery is owned by staffers in Ogden, Utah. In East Idaho, it is managed by...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Idaho Senate kills rural nursing incentive bill

BOISE — Idaho senators killed legislation to set up a rural nursing loan repayment fund late Wednesday afternoon, as several senators said they thought it was just too much money to spend. SB 1287 would have set up a fund to pay educational debts for nurses who practice in designated rural health shortage areas and critical access hospitals in Idaho. Payments would have been capped at $25,000 per year up to a maximum of $75,000 per qualified applicant; it was that $75,000 figure that raised...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Idaho Senate backs plan to let 17-year-olds serve, sell alcohol

BOISE — The Idaho Senate on Thursday voted 23-10 in favor of legislation to allow 17-year-olds to serve and sell alcohol, a change sought by Idaho’s retail, restaurant and grocery industries amid a labor crunch. Currently, only those 19 and older may serve or sell alcoholic beverages. Sen. Jim Guthrie, R-McCammon, the bill’s Senate sponsor, said, “Often teenagers are the best, most conscientious and hard-working employees anyway. … I’m a...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Local police arrest man for allegedly shooting at driver in road rage incident

IDAHO FALLS — A man has been arrested for reportedly shooting at a driver in November in an apparent road rage incident. The Idaho Falls Police Department arrested Truman Bemis, 23, after a gun in Bemis' possession was tested to match the bullet from the shooting. The victim contacted police on Nov. 11 to report a man driving a 2005 Jeep Cherokee had stopped, exited the car and shot at...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Idaho State Journal

Pocatello, ID
1K+
Followers
690
Post
348K+
Views
ABOUT

The Idaho State Journal is daily newspaper published in Pocatello, Idaho, United States, that serves southeast Idaho, including Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Caribou, Franklin, Power, and Oneida counties.

 https://www.idahostatejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy