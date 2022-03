The Rangers went 117 minutes without a goal over the weekend before scoring a pair in the third of last night’s laugher. Yet before puck drop of the Canucks game, we got word that Filip Chytil was scratched so Greg McKegg could be the 3C. With no logical reason behind the move, it makes you wonder if this was a message from Gallant to Drury about the makeup of the team. Or perhaps a message from Gallant to Chytil about…something?

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO