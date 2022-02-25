District Justice Responds On Twitter To Report About Warrants In Christi Spicuzza’s Death

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — District Justice Mik Pappas told KDKA-TV on Wednesday that he had no comment on claims he did not act on the request to sign a warrant for the arrest of Calvin Crew, the accused killer of Uber driver Christi Spicuzza.

But on Thursday, he took to Twitter in the wake of KDKA’s reports.

KDKA Investigator Andy Sheehan reported that requests for warrants to arrest Crew and search other locations sat for hours in Pappas’ computer while undercover officers waited in the field. Sources told KDKA-TV that Pappas left the bench without taking action on the warrants, which were later signed by another district justice.

Pappas tweeted that he would “immediately review a homicide warrant” given to him as “time sensitive.”

“So just to be clear, I am not “under fire” for “not signing” an arrest warrant. I am an elected leader of the Movement for equitable reform of our local criminal legal system, and I am being attacked because of this. Full stop,” he tweeted.