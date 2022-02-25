UPDATE: Vallejo Police Arrest Teen Suspect in Recent Fatal Shooting

VALLEJO (CBS SF) — Police in Vallejo on Thursday confirmed the recent arrest of a teenage suspect in a fatal shooting that killed an 18-year-old as he was driving last week.

Last Friday at approximately 12:49 p.m., Vallejo police officers responded to the report of a shooting in the 100 Block of Olympic Drive . Arriving officers found a solo-vehicle accident.

An adult male victim who was behind the wheel of the vehicle suffered from at least one gunshot wound and was pronounced deceased at the scene by medical personnel.

Police said preliminary details indicated that the victim was driving on Olympic Drive when he was shot by an unknown suspect or suspects just prior to the accident.

Authorities investigating the homicide developed leads and identified a suspect. On Monday, Vallejo police arrested 18-year-old Vallejo resident Kaulana Aalona in connection with the homicide. Aalona was booked for murder into the Solano County jail.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Detective Brian Murphy at 707-648-5430 or Detective Josh Caitham at 707-648-4342.

The shooting was the fifth homicide in the City of Vallejo in 2022.