Dollar retreats as sanctions weighed; U.S. inflation dials back Fed view

MEW YORK, Feb 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar dipped on Friday, a day after notching its biggest one-day percentage gain in more than three months, as investors gauged the latest round of sanctions on Russia and U.S. inflation data was viewed as likely to keep the Federal Reserve from being overly aggressive at its next policy meeting.

The greenback on Thursday notched its biggest gain since Nov. 10. However, it gave back some gains after U.S. President Joe Biden hit Russia with a wave of sanctions following that country's invasion of Ukraine, but refrained from imposing sanctions on Russian President Vladimir Putin and disconnecting Russia from the SWIFT international banking system. read more

U.S. economic data showed consumer spending increased more than expected in January even as price pressures mounted, with annual inflation hitting rates last seen four decades ago, although the personal consumption expenditures price index increased 0.6% in January after rising 0.5% in December. read more

"The revisions to income and spending data shows the economy was very resilient to Omicron and to high oil prices. Hopefully, the situation with Russia is short-lived, but even if oil prices stay elevated, the economy should have enough fundamental strength to tolerate high energy prices," said Brian Jacobsen, senior investment strategist at Allspring Global Investments in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.

"The inflation numbers weren’t great, but at least the month-on-month inflation numbers aren’t moving higher," Jacobsen said. "That should take some wind out from under the wings of the most hawkish Fed members."

The dollar index fell 0.337%, with the euro up 0.46% to $1.1242.

Before Thursday's jump -- which sent the dollar to its highest level since June 30, 2020 -- the greenback had been subdued in recent weeks, as rising tensions in Ukraine fueled expectations the Fed may be less aggressive in tightening policy as it attempts to rein in inflation.

Expectations for at least a 50-basis-point interest rate hike at its March meeting have dropped to 17.2% from around 34% a day ago, according to CME's FedWatch Tool.

The European Union is planning a third round of sanctions against Moscow, an EU official said on Friday, minutes after Ukraine's president pleaded with the bloc for faster, more forceful steps to punish Russia for its invasion of his country. read more

Policymakers at the European Central Bank (ECB) said the situation in Ukraine could cause the ECB to slow its exit from stimulus measures. read more

Investors see only an 8% chance the ECB will boost its benchmark interest rate by 10 basis points at its March 10 policy meeting. IRPR

The Russian rouble strengthened 1.57% versus the greenback at 83.23 per dollar after hitting hit a record low of 89.986 the day before.

The Japanese yen weakened 0.01% versus the greenback at 115.54 per dollar, while Sterling was last trading at $1.3382, up 0.05% on the day.

In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin last rose 2.34% to $39,296.82.

Ethereum last rose 2.38% to $2,698.34.

Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.