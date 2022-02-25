ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grass Valley, CA

Nevada Union High School Closes For Day After Dozens Of Teachers Call In Sick

By Adrienne Moore
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pEIJG_0eOVX3pN00

GRASS VALLEY (CBS13) — Nevada Union High School is closed for the second day in a row after closing down the previous day due to a teacher shortage.

Original Story:

Nevada Union High School canceled class Thursday after more than 30 teachers called in sick. It happened two days after the school board voted not to enforce the statewide school mask mandate.

The sign on the door was loud and clear. Sophomore Aaron West went to pick up his baseball gear, but the doors were locked.

“I’m hoping that we’re able to have school tomorrow,” West said Thursday.

On Wednesday, hundreds of students had to sit in the auditorium to watch a movie because the school was short-staffed again with not enough teachers on campus to teach class.

Eric Mayer is a physics teacher and president of the district’s teachers union. He says the 30-plus sick calls Thursday were an entirely uplanned reaction to the school board’s decision, which he says violates teacher contracts.

“The board passed a resolution that says we are not going to enforce state law,” Mayer said.

The decision came at a Tuesday night board meeting where an outspoken Mayer argued the union’s case, but the district says it’s trapped.

“We’re in this damned if we do, damned if we don’t situation,” said district Superintendent Brett McFadden.

He says the district can’t enforce the state mandate by sending maskless students home without violating federal law, which guarantees a free and equal education for all.

“I think this district is a microcosm of what’s happening across the country,” McFadden said.

The district and the union were in talks Thursday afternoon. We asked what happens Friday — that’s one question everyone seems to agree on.

“I can’t answer this for you,” McFadden said.

The Rocklin Unified School District voted to make masks optional. We asked if the district anticipates similar pushback from teachers. The district didn’t answer yes or no but said they will “work with employees” to answer “any questions or concerns.”

Comments / 5

Related
CBS Sacramento

Gov. Newsom Expected To Lay Out Blueprint For Keeping Schools Open, Students Safe Monday

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The governor is expected to decide whether the state will end its school mask mandate. As part of the state’s endemic plan, education is a top priority. Gov. Gavin Newsom is expected to lay out a blueprint on how to keep schools open and students safe Monday. It follows a lift on masking for most indoor settings for vaccinated people earlier this month. Ahead of the announcement, districts like Roseville Joint Union High School already made masks optional while the Nevada Union Joint High School District board lifted masking but faced backlash when several teachers called in sick, forcing a closure for the day. At...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

District: Not Enough Room For Unvaccinated Sac City Unified Students In Independent Study

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Sacramento City Unified School District is backing off its plan to ban students not vaccinated for COVID-19 from the classroom. In an email sent to parents over the weekend, the district said they don’t have enough staff to put unvaccinated students into the independent study program. Students have until next Monday to get the shot – and more than 3,000 students haven’t reported their status. That deadline has already been pushed back by a month. Now the district says the board will re-consider their plans at their meeting next month. The district also noted that, while the state has dropped its indoor mask mandate, there has still been no change to Sac City Unified’s policies. All students, staff and visitors remain required to wear masks while on campus.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
60K+
Followers
16K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy