ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

‘Elden Ring’ launches to glowing reviews

By Max Knoblauch
morningbrew.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the most anticipated games of the year, Elden Ring, launched today for the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC. A sprawling,...

www.morningbrew.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Upcoming PS5 games: The biggest confirmed releases coming in 2022

The Playstation 5 has been on the shelves since November 2020 and it has been one of the fastest selling consoles in Sony’s history.With the impressive dualsense controller, SSD, 4K support at 120FPS and extensive library of old and new games, it’s no small wonder why it’s been almost impossible to get your hands on.The last year has been somewhat slower for the console due to ongoing delays and supply shortages. But 2022 is set to be a big year for the elusive console as those releases finally come to a head.Whether you’re looking for the biggest exclusives like Horizon...
VIDEO GAMES
digitalspy.com

The best Elden Ring pre-order deals on PS5, PS4, Xbox and PC

The epic new fantasy RPG from Dark Souls developers FromSoftware and Game of Thrones author George RR Martin is just around the corner, with Elden Ring set for release on Friday, February 25 on PlayStation, Xbox and PC. The highly anticipated title puts you in a vast open world known...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Epic Games Store Makes One of Its Highest-Rated Games Free

The Epic Games Store has a new free game, and it's one of the digital PC storefront's highest-rated games. Unfortunately, if you're on Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X or any other platform that isn't PC, you're not eligible for this free game. You have to be an Epic Games Store user on PC. That said, even if you don't currently own a PC that can play the free game, we recommend you create an account and claim the offer. Having an Epic Games Store account costs nothing, and you never know in the future when you will have a PC that can play games. And for what it's worth, just about any PC or laptop should be able to run the game with minimal problems as it's not very technically demanding.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George R R Martin
ComicBook

New Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Toys Revealed by JAKKS Pacific

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is set to release in theaters in just over a month, and JAKKS Pacific will have plenty of new toys on shelves for fans to snag when it does. The company has revealed a handful of products that will be releasing, including figures based on major characters Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, and Dr. Robotnik. There will also be plush toys, a vehicle based on Tails' helicopter, and more. The line looks like it will have strong likenesses based on the film, which means fans can look forward to owning their very own Jim Carrey action figure!
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Valve is already planning a Steam Deck 2

Valve is already planning a follow-up to its hotly anticipated Steam Deck, according to the company's president Gabe Newell. Speaking to EDGE Magazine, Newell was discussing Valve's surprise when the most expensive version of the Steam Deck proved to "far and away" be the most popular version of the handheld. "That's why we always love to get something out there and ship it. Because we learn a lot from that, and it helps frame our thinking for Deck 2."
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox One#Reviewer#Xbox Series X#Game Of Thrones#Video Game#Dark Souls#Pto#Ign
Polygon

How Jackbox Games selects the perfect titles for a brand new Party Pack

Party games often rise and fall out of the spotlight, seizing the zeitgeist for brief moments of time. There’s an exception to the usual rule: The Jackbox Party Packs’ audience is secretly enormous; over 72 million game rooms were created in 2021. The various games in these packs are a mainstay on Twitch, but also safe to break out in a family setting. The rules are easy to learn and easy to follow, and most of them can be played off of one console, with others chiming in on their phones. There are no microtransactions, skinner boxes, log-in bonuses, or hooks. The entire design is seamless and inviting.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

PlayStation Plus Confirms Five Free Games For March 2022

PlayStation Plus has confirmed that subscribers will see a whopping five free video games in March 2022. Sony has officially confirmed today's earlier leak, revealing that the colourful racer Team Sonic Racer and open-world survival game Ark: Survival Evolved will be available to download for PlayStation 4 users from March 1.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Bethesda Is Shutting Down Its PC Launcher

Bethesda is plans to retire its PC launcher in the coming months, the company announced this week. For those who have libraries of games within the Bethesda Launcher, you'll soon have the opportunity to migrate your purchases and existing funds over to Steam so that you can continue to play your games there. That's planned for early April, Bethesda said, with the Bethesda Launcher as a whole shutting down in May at which point your games there will become unplayable.
VIDEO GAMES
morningbrew.com

A new challenge for Meta: How to moderate the metaverse

In December, Meta made its initial stab at the metaverse—Horizon Worlds—open to all Quest headset users in the US and Canada. Since then, its monthly active users have grown tenfold, to 300,000, per The Verge. Meta doesn’t disclose headset sales, but Qualcomm estimated that the company had sold...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Primetimer

The Book of Boba Fett seems to have gotten bored with its own premise -- that's why it has pivoted to The Mandalorian

As Jackson McHenry put it, "this feels like a show that was a cool pitch in some boardroom — 'We have a hit show about a character inspired by Boba Fett. What if we cut to the chase and have a show about Boba himself?' — in search of a more genuine reason to exist. Temuera Morrison does good, imposing work as Boba, and I like his insistence in interviews that he didn’t want the character to talk too much, but it’s tough to spin a show around a character who was most interesting as a mysterious, imposing presence. The more you explain Boba’s backstory, the less I want to know. The show itself seems to have gotten bored with its own premise and shifted over to checking in on Mandalorian characters. Typically, I love to see Baby Yoda in any form, but it’s tiresome to see Boba deal with him alongside a very CGI-faced Luke Skywalker, who, to me, will never emerge from the uncanny valley and has a voice that makes him sound like Pauly Shore voicing Pinocchio. That issue is compounded by the fact that most of Boba takes place, yet again, on Tatooine, a planet with a desert environment that is iconically Star Wars but we’ve also seen many times over. Boba Fett gestures toward a few new ideas about the planet, namely some sort of past involving plentiful oceans, but otherwise, we’ve been over these Mos cities and moisture farms already. It feels a little like watching your over-the-hill uncle describe his favorite high-school stories over and over. Like Anakin Skywalker, I hate sand!"
MOVIES
GeekyGadgets

Jurassic World PlayStation VR 2 game under development

It has been revealed this week that the game designers at Coatsink the studio responsible for creating Jurassic World Aftermath game. Are currently working on a launch title for the new PlayStation VR 2 headset. Sony unveiled the next generation virtual reality headset earlier this month but as yet hasn’t announced a launch date or pricing for the new gaming hardware.
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

Life Is Strange 2 Dev Plans On Releasing Eight Games By 2025, Report Says

Life is Strange 2 developer Dontnod is planning to release eight games between this year and 2025, according to a press release by the company. Gerda: A Flame in Winter and a new title from Studio Tolima have already been announced as upcoming titles Dontnod will publish, while the other six it will develop have been teased in Dontnod's Feb. 23 press release. The release dates of these 8 projects are expected between 2022 and 2025.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

The upcoming PS5 games to expect in 2022, from Ghostwire: Tokyo to Gran Turismo 7

The Playstation 5 has been on sale since November 2020 and it has been one of the fastest selling consoles in Sony’s history.With the impressive dualsense controller, SSD, 4K support at 120FPS and extensive library of old and new games, it’s no small wonder why it’s been almost impossible to get your hands on.The last year has been somewhat slower for the console due to ongoing delays and supply shortages. But 2022 is set to be a big year for the elusive console as those releases finally come to a head.Whether you’re looking for the biggest exclusives like Horizon Forbidden...
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Bandai Namco acknowledges problems in Elden Ring’s PC version

Bandai Namco, in a note to players on Friday, acknowledged performance issues with Elden Ring on Windows PC and promised improvements are on the way. Nonetheless, stuttering, slow frame rate, and other distractions have given the otherwise critically acclaimed RPG a “mixed” reputation in Steam’s customer reviews.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy