FBI search warrants reach two local gaming businesses

By Cora Dickey
 3 days ago

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. ( KREX ) — Warrants were served to “The Nerd Lair” and “Skilled Games”, both along North Avenue, but officials did not expand on the nature of the investigation. Denver’s branch for the Federal Bureau of Investigation executed several court-authorized federal search warrants across Colorado, in partnership with “Homeland Security Investigations, the IRS Criminal Investigation, and multiple state and local law enforcement agencies.

Grand Junction Police manned a perimeter during the search of the local businesses, although these are not GJPD cases.

The FBI is not providing any further details or comments at this time.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

