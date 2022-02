Harry Peterson-Nedry has seen a lot over his 40 years of growing wine grapes in Oregon’s Willamette Valley, but the summer of 2020 was one for the books. “We had fires in the Willamette Valley and some of them were close to [wine] regions that are very important,” said Peterson-Nedry, founder of Ribbon Ridge Winery. “We’ve had smoke before, but we never really had an impact until 2020.”

