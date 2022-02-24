ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Best Deals on Small Kitchen Appliances

By Consumer Reports
Consumer Reports.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’ve been looking for ways to step up your kitchen game, a new appliance could be just what you need. And you don’t need to pay full price, either. There are plenty of discounts right now on blenders, coffee makers, soda makers, and more, ranging from budget buys under $50...

www.consumerreports.org

Comments / 0

Related
WDSU

Amazon has a secret overstock outlet that’s filled with home deals

You don't have to be a bargain hunter or extreme couponer to know that the best deals are often found at outlets and clearance stores. But since those retailers typically don't have e-commerce sites, you have to shop in-person to take advantage of their discounts (coupons included). Well, now you can score major savings without leaving your home or rifling through discount bins: Amazon has a secret virtual overstock outlet filled with tons of deals on home products.
SHOPPING
People

Amazon's Secret Outlet Store Is Filled with Thousands of Furniture Deals — Up to 59% Off

With all the time being spent at home, you just might be tired seeing the same furniture pieces every day. Anyone who's ready for a home refresh: listen up! Amazon has a secret outlet store chock-full of everything you'd need for your home, including handy kitchen appliances, storage must-haves, and of course, stylish furniture for up to 59 percent off, so they're too good to pass up.
SHOPPING
thespruce.com

A Guide to Buying Tiny House Furniture

Buying furniture for a home can be tricky. Buying furniture for a tiny home can feel downright impossible. But it doesn’t have to be that way. In fact, you can get furniture that suits your home’s needs and size, whether you buy it from a big-box store or you have to break out the power tools to build it yourself. Check out this room-by-room guide to help you pick the ideal furniture for your space.
INTERIOR DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kitchen Appliances#Coffee Makers#Appliance#Coffee Pot#Cr#Multi Cookers#Soda Makers#Air Fryers#Blenders#Capresso
Taste Of Home

If You See a Green Porch Light, This Is What It Means

There are ways to show support for certain issues without outright telling everyone we meet. People use red porch lights to bring awareness to women’s heart health and teal Halloween pumpkins to show awareness of children’s food allergies. Doing this is a great way to spark conversations about...
HOME & GARDEN
goodhousekeeping.com

How to Get Rid of Black Mold in Your Home

So-called black mold is a double whammy for homeowners. Not only is the toxigenic fungi potentially harmful to your health, it's a sure sign of a serious moisture issue in your home. Fortunately, like any mold, it can be eliminated with the right combination of supplies, know-how and good old-fashioned elbow grease.
GARDENING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Amazon
Reader's Digest

If You See an Elephant Statue at a Front Door, This Is What It Means

If you’ve ever completed an interior redecorating project, perhaps you’ve considered feng shui—the ancient Chinese practice of creating flow and balance in the home. This traditional practice encourages decluttering and organizing items in a way that brings positive energy to the space you’re designing. It also welcomes the addition of figurines that bring good fortune, like dragons, Mandarin ducks, or elephants.
ANIMALS
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: This ’90s Kitchen Gets a Playful $5,000 Update Bursting with Pattern and Color

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. There are lots of instant giveaways that your kitchen was built in the 1990s or early 2000s. Shiny oak cabinets, laminate counters, and brassy hardware are all tells. So are split-level raised bar countertops and cabinets that don’t stretch all the way to the ceiling, like designer Maggie Overby (@maggieoverbystudios) had in her kitchen.
HOME & GARDEN
The Kitchn

Before & After: This Dated Kitchen Needed a Major Overhaul — It Was Done in 2 Phases and Now It’s Pure Perfection

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. When Tamara and Rick Martinez decided to attend an open house in a coveted neighborhood of Bakersfield, California, back in 2015, they were eager to see why the 1979 home in such a great location wasn’t selling. But, after taking a quick look, the couple figured it out pretty quickly: It needed serious work for the price. They left and thought nothing about the house … until about nine months later, when they realized it was still on the market. They decided to make a lower offer. After some negotiation, they landed the home, knowing they’d have to transform just about everything. “It was great, space-wise, but it was in really bad shape,” Tamara explains.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Motor1.com

Take A Tour Of This Couple's DIY Bus-Based Motorhome

After all of their six kids were out of the house, this couple converted a bus into a motorhome and hit the road. The interior of this rig has all the amenities you could ever want making this a tiny house of wheels. They were able to find this 1994...
CARS
New York Post

Best glasses frames for men and women in every style for spring 2022

Sooner than later, March showers will bring April flowers, and we will be welcoming the spring season. To help you transition into a time of florals, pastels and frills, we scoured the internet for the best glasses frames for both women and men. Best of all, they are all available for purchase online.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Architectural Digest

Recreate the Look of These 6 Trendy Kitchen Materials

Everyone knows that the kitchen is the heart of the home. So, it makes sense for the room that gets the most play to showcase top trends and fine design elements. However, is it possible to achieve popular looks without an exorbitant budget? Here, four savvy designers reveal the top kitchen material trends and how to DIY these elements for less.
INTERIOR DESIGN

Comments / 0

Community Policy