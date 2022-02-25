Criminal history of man accused of Vegas toddler's murder

Brandon Toseland's criminal past, which includes allegations of domestic violence, shows the path that led to the shocking discovery of his girlfriend's young son's body inside a freezer in his garage.

13 Investigates dug into the criminal history attached to this tragedy.

Aside from Mason Dominguez, the boy he's charged with murdering, and Mason's sister, there are other children in Toseland's life. But his previous charges don't involve any of them.

In September of 2013 , Toseland was charged with battery constituting domestic violence for an incident at The Suites on Boulder Highway. He allegedly punched his sister several times in the face and pushed her. His sister's baby was in the room when that happened. The case was dismissed without prejudice, meaning it could be re-opened again.

LVMPD Booking photo of Brandon Toseland from 2013 incident accusing him of battery domestic violence. The case was dismissed without prejudice.

In December of 2018 , Toseland was charged again for the same offense — battery constituting domestic violence — for punching his then-girlfriend in the face after accusing her of cheating on him. Court records show he got a 90-day jail sentence, but it was suspended. He was required to stay out of trouble, do 48 hours of community service, and attend an 8-hour impulse control counseling class, which he completed in October of 2019.

LVMPD Booking photo of Brandon Toseland from 2019 case charging him with Battery constituting domestic violence

Court records also show Toseland has a custody case involving two children who are about 5- and 7-years old.

The mother petitioned for full custody, but Toseland objected. The judge decided on joint custody for both of those kids.

Toseland is now accused of murdering his girlfriend's son Mason and faces additional charges of kidnapping. Mason's mother told police she was effectively imprisoned in Toseland's east Las Vegas home. On Tuesday, she was able to send notes to school with her 7-year-old daughter, which brought police to the home and led to the discovery of her 4-year-old son's body.