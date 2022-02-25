ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Criminal history of man accused of Vegas toddler's murder

By Darcy Spears
 3 days ago
Brandon Toseland's criminal past, which includes allegations of domestic violence, shows the path that led to the shocking discovery of his girlfriend's young son's body inside a freezer in his garage.

13 Investigates dug into the criminal history attached to this tragedy.

Aside from Mason Dominguez, the boy he's charged with murdering, and Mason's sister, there are other children in Toseland's life. But his previous charges don't involve any of them.

In September of 2013 , Toseland was charged with battery constituting domestic violence for an incident at The Suites on Boulder Highway. He allegedly punched his sister several times in the face and pushed her. His sister's baby was in the room when that happened. The case was dismissed without prejudice, meaning it could be re-opened again.

Booking photo of Brandon Toseland from 2013 incident accusing him of battery domestic violence. The case was dismissed without prejudice.

In December of 2018 , Toseland was charged again for the same offense — battery constituting domestic violence — for punching his then-girlfriend in the face after accusing her of cheating on him. Court records show he got a 90-day jail sentence, but it was suspended. He was required to stay out of trouble, do 48 hours of community service, and attend an 8-hour impulse control counseling class, which he completed in October of 2019.

Booking photo of Brandon Toseland from 2019 case charging him with Battery constituting domestic violence

Court records also show Toseland has a custody case involving two children who are about 5- and 7-years old.

The mother petitioned for full custody, but Toseland objected. The judge decided on joint custody for both of those kids.

Toseland is now accused of murdering his girlfriend's son Mason and faces additional charges of kidnapping. Mason's mother told police she was effectively imprisoned in Toseland's east Las Vegas home. On Tuesday, she was able to send notes to school with her 7-year-old daughter, which brought police to the home and led to the discovery of her 4-year-old son's body.

Anthony.
3d ago

The system failed so many children all Las Vegas care about is casinos not education. Maybe when the kids graduate from HS they can go work for the casinos

Jennie Luna
3d ago

Try to figure out why this mother didnt pay enough attention about this monster did she know of any mental issues he had? So sad RIP 😔 Lil one

Read the latest Las Vegas, Nevada news and weather from KTNV 13 Action News, updated throughout the day.

