ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Proposed Florida rules could be costly for agencies that care for immigrant children

By Ana Ceballos
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Fq931_0eOVVfjW00
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux) [ JOHN RAOUX | AP ]

Required welfare checks mandated in a controversial proposed rule from Gov. Ron DeSantis that cracks down on organizations that house unaccompanied immigrant youth on behalf of the federal government could cost millions of additional dollars, according to a cost analysis from the Florida Department of Children and Families.

It directs state child care regulators to deny licenses to shelters, foster agencies, and foster homes that care for and house unaccompanied migrant children on behalf of the federal government unless Florida agrees to a resettlement agreement with the feds.

It would also require service providers to conduct twice-a-year welfare checks on the children they place with sponsors until they reach the age of 18, leave Florida, or are removed from the U.S., among other conditions. The checks would be conducted by the child-caring facilities and child-placing agencies, according to the proposed rule.

It’s the required in-person visits that would rack up the extra costs, according to the estimated cost analysis, which looks at the financial impact of the measure.

Examples of estimated costs for the in-person welfare checks, if all the staff conducting the checks live outside the provider areas, included nearly $2 million within six months of implementation. Those numbers went up to $16.8 million for child-caring facilities and $2.6 million for child-placing agencies within the first five years.

“The total cost to conduct welfare checks on (unaccompanied minors) until they reach the age of 18 varies on the age of the child when they were placed with a sponsor,” acknowledges the report.

The state agency found that more than 4,000 unaccompanied migrant children were served by Florida’s 17 child-caring facilities, five child-placing agencies, and 60 foster homes last year.

The cost analysis said that the rule would apply to the Unaccompanied Children’s Program, but not the Unaccompanied Refugee Minors Program, both run by the Office of Refugee Resettlement, a federal office that cares for unaccompanied migrant children.

The refugee minors program offers “specialized foster care” for refugee and asylum-seeking minors and trafficking victims, as well as Cuban and Haitian kids, according to the resettlement office. The Department of Children and Families costs report said that the unaccompanied minors program is entirely federally funded, and that losing their licenses puts the shelters, foster homes and child-placing agencies at risk of losing federal aid.

“Absent a cooperative agreement, any existing licensee that accepts (unaccompanied minors) may have its license suspended or revoked. This could result in entities losing federal funding to care for (unaccompanied minors),” said the cost report.

Currently, the shelters receive approximately $66 million dollars from the federal government to house the unaccompanied minors, according to the state report.

Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Miami, which housed 352 children in 2021, received $10 million, according to the report.

Meanwhile, His House Children’s Home, another Miami-area organization, received nearly $8 million to care for hundreds of unaccompanied minors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26Eq7N_0eOVVfjW00

The Biden administration sent a letter Tuesday telling DeSantis’ general counsel, Ryan Newman, that state-issued licenses are not a requirement to receive money from the federal government, and that Florida cannot penalize the service providers for operating through the federal contracts.

“Under the Supremacy Clause, Florida cannot take action against federal contractors for activities that are expressly authorized by federal law,” reads the letter from Mark Greenberg, deputy general counsel of U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, referring to the U.S. Constitution.

Greenberg added that a letter from Newman had made clear that Florida did not intend to enter any cooperative agreement so the federal government could resettle children.

“The state of Florida will no longer participate in a federal program that encourages child trafficking,” the Department of Children and Families told the Miami Herald, “The federal government should not place children in unlicensed facilities unless it plans to provide oversight.”

Since the measure was proposed earlier this month, opposition has been growing among Florida religious leaders, South Florida business leaders and some Cuban-Americans who came to Florida through Operation Pedro Pan in the 1960s. Others who arrived in Operation Pedro Pan have come out in support of DeSantis’ proposal.

Detractors have put more pressure on DeSantis and Florida lawmakers, who are also considering legislation that would discourage private companies that transport “unauthorized” migrants into Florida on behalf of the federal government.

They have written opinion columns, launched strongly-worded ads against DeSantis and Miami state senators, and sent letters to the governor’s office.

In a nearly two-hour meeting Thursday, the Department of Children and Families took comments from the public on the proposed rule.

A group of service providers, immigration advocates, attorneys and religous leaders attended the virtual hearing. Among them was Joel Tooley, lead pastor of Melbourne First Church of the Nazarene, who is also a former director of a shelter for unaccompanied migrant youth and consultant with the Evangelical Immigration Table.

Tooley asked who the DeSantis administration considers to be “Florida children,” alluding to comments from the agency and the governor’s office that the proposal was issued in part to ensure the state’s vulnerable kids get the shelter and services they need.

“Who are they? Are they children who were born in Florida? Are they just passing through? I have kids who were born in Kansas, but they live here. Are they considered Florida’s children?” Tooley told the Miami Herald.

Nate Bult, senior vice president of public and government affairs from Bethany Christian Services, a nationwide organization that places unaccompanied youth with foster families in Florida, said the department was unable to answer key questions about the proposed rule. He pointed out that groups like his were set up around religious tenets that emphasize caring for the vulnerable.

“We’re called by our faith to welcome the stranger and to love our neighbor. And so that’s why we started unaccompanied children programs. So the state of Florida is essentially telling us that we have to pick and choose which population of vulnerable kids we want to help,” he said.

The concerns echo those from a Jan. 24 joint statement from Hispanic evangelical church leaders and the Florida Council of Churches, which said they see the executive action and the pending legislation as “religious persecution and restriction on our freedom to worship.”

The Southern Poverty Law Center sent four lawyers to the public comment hearing, who asked about the impact and legal parameters of the measure. Anne Janet Hernandez Anderson, a senior supervising attorney with the center’s Immigrant Justice Project, said she was “surprised” the agency did not go line by line through the proposed rule, but that the format of the meeting allowed generous time for comment.

In respect to the collaborative agreement requirement, Hernandez Anderson said that it was “unusual” for a state to seek to impose a requirement on the federal government, which she believes could be unconstitutional.

The department told the Miami Herald that the next step is for the agency to compile public comment. The public has until March 2 to send comments on the rule to the agency. Then, the rule will go to the state legislature for approval.

As the administrative hearing was taking place, hundreds of Hispanic evangelicals from across Florida gathered at the state Capitol to voice their opposition to DeSantis’ immigration platform, worried that their work with migrant children would be affected.

Together, they prayed that DeSantis would reverse his immigration policies and then marched to the offices of the governor and several legislators, including Senate President Wilton Simpson and members of the Miami-Dade delegation, to deliver letters in opposition to the immigration bills.

“This proposal ... is decisive for us in South Florida,” said Pastor Luis Roberto Piña, the president of Academia Internacional de Capellania in Miami. “Because we are the ones that are working with [children] every day.”

Piña said the governor’s immigration platform could “definitely” have an impact on how Christians and evangelicals vote in November, when DeSantis will be on the ballot for re-election.

He said it is not about political affiliation, it is about voting for values and principles that align with the church.

“Without a doubt this could have an effect,” Piña said.

Some 250 miles from Tallahaassee, DeSantis appeared to double down on his hardline immigration proposals Thursday at the national Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando.

“We are in the process of getting money from the Legislature so that if Biden is dumping illegal aliens into Florida from the southern border I am rerouting them to Delaware,” said DeSantis, whose comments were met with roaring applause and a standing ovation.

DeSantis was referring to an $8 million proposal he wants legislators to include in a more than $100 billion state budget that legislators are currently negotiating. The Republican-led Legislature has not approved that request yet.

Comments / 1

Related
Tampa Bay Times

Florida should end solitary confinement of children | Column

On a rainy afternoon in Tampa, a boy is sent to his room as punishment for refusing to finish breakfast. He goes in, closes the door and pulls out his Nintendo Switch from under his pillow to play Pokémon. In 30 minutes, his mom tells him he can come out, he plays with his dog, and then they meet his cousins at the Gulf of Mexico for a beach day. As he chases seagulls, he forgets he had been sent to his room this morning.
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Florida’s ‘don’t say gay’ bill will harm our family and community | Column

Imagine for a moment that you’re a bright-eyed, joyful, innocent 5-year-old-girl who only knows the world as a loving place. You’re starting your first day of school, and you’re excited. You’re energetic. Probably a little nervous. Your new classmates are taking turns sharing about their summer vacations. One of your classmates talks about his mom and dad taking him to the Grand Canyon. The teacher responds, “Oh that sounds wonderful, what was your favorite part of the trip?”
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Dispute over Florida’s ‘don’t say gay’ bill intensifies as it heads to Senate

The three-word phrase has become the catch phrase that defines a controversial bill working its way through the Florida Legislature. Bill opponents say the moniker makes clear the measure’s intent to erase the LGBTQ community from school conversations. Bill supporters say it unfairly misrepresents the proposal’s intent to give parents more control over what their children learn, and when.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
Tampa Bay Times

Florida’s COVID cases fall to 3,700 a day as omicron wave ebbs

The number of daily COVID-19 cases across Florida fell below 5,000 for the first time since omicron arrived in the state, suggesting the wave may be over. Florida reported 25,640 infections during the week of Feb. 18-24, according to the weekly report released Friday. That’s just 3,700 infections per day on average. It’s Florida’s lowest weekly infection rate since Dec. 3-9, when the omicron variant was first detected in the state.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Newman
Person
Wilton Simpson
Tampa Bay Times

As COVID slogs on, seniors’ fortitude wanes and malaise grows

Late one night in January, Jonathan Coffino, 78, turned to his wife as they sat in bed. “I don’t know how much longer I can do this,” he said, glumly. Coffino was referring to the caution that’s come to define his life during the COVID-19 pandemic. After two years of mostly staying at home and avoiding people, his patience is frayed and his distress is growing.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Tampa Bay Times

Hillsborough, Tampa renew COVID rental help

TAMPA — Hillsborough County and the city of Tampa have $28 million available to aid people unable to pay rent or utilities because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The county, which is administering the program for both governments, will begin accepting applications Tuesday. It anticipates being able to offer help to 6,000 tenants.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

CPAC Orlando: Conservatives push ‘culture war’ issues

ORLANDO — As Republicans gathered in the “Free State of Florida” after the first year of the Joe Biden presidency, speakers at the Conservative Action Political Conference hammered a message of an all-out fight for American culture, saying conservatives must “take our country back” from the “radical left,” which wants nothing less than to shut down their free speech and destroy their way of life.
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illegal Immigrants#Immigration Policy#Child Care
Tampa Bay Times

These Florida parents chose abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy. Here’s why.

OVIEDO — By the squat rental house at the back of the four-acre plot, past the horse paddock but not quite to the barn, a sapling grows. It’s obscured by the toys: a toddler-sized plastic car, a stomp rocket, all types of miniature sports equipment. It’s dwarfed by the American flag, weather-worn and a little too big for its place, but hung with pride by the door.
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

My teachers never told me how to feel | Letters

‘Don’t Say Gay,’ CRT bills advance | Feb. 25. Conservatives are maintaining that some teachers in the public schools are teaching children that they should feel stress or guilt about the actions of preceding generations. I am the product of 13 years of public schools and at least eight years of state universities. Never once in all those years did anyone tell me how I should feel. Did I miss something?
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Federal Aid
Tampa Bay Times

Clearwater brewery recycles carbon in eco-friendly boon to bottom line

CLEARWATER — Gas is an inevitable byproduct of beer, whether you’re drinking a keg or brewing one. Usually, it’s just waste. But the operators of Big Storm Brewing Co. off 49th Street N in Clearwater have found a way to make use of the carbon dioxide released in the brewing process, capturing the gas in barrels and purifying it to carbonate and package more beer.
CLEARWATER, FL
Tampa Bay Times

What civil rights convictions in Ahmaud Arbery and George Floyd’s deaths say about justice | Column

In the same week, lightning involving justice struck twice. Two federal prosecutions resulted in the swift convictions of six men –– three police officers and three white men of a certain vintage –– for violating the civil rights of separate victims in different regions of the country. Both federal cases were dual prosecutions charged in parallel to state criminal cases brought by local authorities.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Tampa Bay Times

Rick Scott touts, defends his ‘rescue America’ plan at CPAC

ORLANDO — Offered a timely platform at one of the largest annual gatherings for conservatives, U.S. Sen. Rick Scott spared no efforts to tout his policy agenda at CPAC. He used much of his 18-minute keynote speech to pitch the main parts of his “11-Point Plan to Rescue America,” stopping for the crowd’s roaring applause. He gloated over criticism from Democrats and “Washington insiders.”
ORLANDO, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
59K+
Followers
19K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy