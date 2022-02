A Bergen County man will spend 3.5-years (42-months) in prison for conspiring with others to steal prescription HIV medicine from the Department of Veterans Affairs. U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced Thursday that Wagner Checonolasco, who also goes by “Wanny,” 34, of Lyndhurst, previously pleaded guilty to conspiring to steal government property, which is something he did between August of 2017 and November 20 of 2019 with Lisa M. Hoffman, 48, of Orange, and others.

BERGEN COUNTY, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO