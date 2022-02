Troy Aikman is about to make a move that's going to shake up the football broadcast industry. According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and current NFL color commentator for Fox is on the verge of leaving the Network to become the main analyst for ESPN. Aikman's ESPN deal is set for five years, and the yearly salary is expected to be around $17.5 million per year, which is similar to Tony Romo's contract with CBS. Aikman has not signed the deal as of this writing.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO