How will the ripple effect of Russia’s Ukraine invasion be felt in North Carolina?

By Brea Hollingsworth
CBS 17
CBS 17
 3 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the fallout could mean an increase in gas prices here in America.

Robert Hanfield, Professor of Supply Chain Management at North Carolina State University, said the higher the price of gas, the bigger the impact on the economy.

“Getting gas is a part of transportation, so it will definitely impact everything that we buy that has to be shipped and transported and distributed,” Handfield said.

From grocery store deliveries to hardware, Handfield said people are likely to see costs go up.

“You get what are called fuel surcharges added onto the cost of freight. So as oil prices go up, very often fuel surcharges are tied to the price of oil and the price of gas, so those will go up, so those will be passed on to consumers likely.”

Rising gasoline prices is not something truck drivers like Ethan E. are looking forward to. He drives all around to country to deliver goods.

Gas prices will climb as Ukraine conflict persists, UNC prof says

“It will impact. I am a lease driver so I’m responsible for my own gas. Company drivers they get their gas paid for,” he said.

Daryle Hambrick is a truck driver out of Tennessee.

“I’m just curious to see how much higher it’s going to go,” Hambrick said.

Transportation isn’t the only industry that could be impacted.

“We could see natural gas prices go up, which means we would pay more for heating our homes and pay more for other industrial products that use a lot of gas — particularly in petrochemicals,” Hanfield said.

“One of the other real concerns is a lot of minerals that are used in semiconductors are mined from Ukraine and Russia. And so if they put a halt on those exports, that could shut down some chip manufacturers which could in turn restrict production of semiconductor chips.”

Jeremiah Harris
3d ago

it will be felt across the world. we were energy independent and headed towards more independence with oil. that was immediately shut down and we were instantly back to relying on other countries for our energy products and this here we are with outrageous fuel prices which in relation drive up costs of everything else we use as well. strong men create easy times, easy times create weak men, weak men create hard times, hard times create strong men. you can figure out what stage of this we are in.

bug1
3d ago

Inflation due to biden's policies will continue to rise. The Putin thing will be biden's excuse now. The more intelligent Americans are already aware of this and will not be fooled by his blame game. We have other oil suppliers who can make up the difference and not rely on Russian oil. Better yet, open back up our own oil production.

RDH
3d ago

Our young men and women in foreign countries protecting freedoms 😔 , higher prices on everything and hyperinflation. War isn’t good for anyone ☹️. Very sad state this world is in.

CBS 17 is the local CBS affiliate serving Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville and surrounding communities in North Carolina. We share award-winning journalism, professional-quality content, and powerful human stories.

