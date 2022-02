A little over a year after winning a Super Bowl, the Buccaneers suddenly have to figure out what they want to do with the most important position in all of sports. Tom Brady might not be done with the NFL for good, but it feels safe to say the legendary quarterback won’t play another down for Tampa Bay. One has to imagine Jason Licht and company will look outside of the organization for Brady’s replacement, as no one on the Bucs’ current QB depth chart inspires much optimism.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO