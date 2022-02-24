ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest Sells for 2/24

By Chris Lange
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UJCs4_0eOVU4FN00 Russia-Ukraine tensions have ignited into conflict and markets responded with a very volatile session. While ARK Funds started out on a negative note, each of the funds ended with a very positive gain. ARKK performed the best out of the group, with a 7.8% gain on the day, while ARKQ did the worst, up 5.0%. The gains from the past year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve, as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major sales that ARK Invest executed on February 24, 2022. Also check out all the ARK Invest purchases that took place that same day.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARKF ) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $2.2 billion. Here is a notable sale in this fund: 13,046 shares of Concord Acquisition.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARKG ) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. The biggest holdings are Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $5.1 billion. Here is a notable sale in this fund: 106,712 shares of Cellectis, 31,799 shares of Vertex Pharma, 352,430 shares of Aquabounty Technologies, & 192,362 shares of Evogene.

ARK Innovation ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARKK ) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $16.2 billion. Here are the notable sales in this fund: 653,268 shares of Trimble.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARKQ ) is focused, unsurprisingly, on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. Big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $2.2 billion. Here are a couple of notable trades in the fund: 229,828 shares of NIU Technologies.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARKW ) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. Some names in this fund are similar to the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.8 billion. Here are the notable sales in this fund: 41,877 shares of Etsy & 11,872 shares of Concord Acquisition.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARKX ) is focused primarily on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $468.9 million. A notable sale in this fund: 700 shares of Palantir.

Check out all the sales here:

FUND Direction Ticker Name Shares
ARKF Sell CND CONCORD ACQUISITION CORP 13,046
ARKF Sell PLTR PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC 1,301
ARKF Sell WDAY WORKDAY INC 550
ARKG Sell CLLS CELLECTIS SA 106,721
ARKG Sell VRTX VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INC 31,799
ARKG Sell PLTR PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC 2,162
ARKG Sell AQB AQUABOUNTY TECHNOLOGIES INC 352,430
ARKG Sell EVGN EVOGENE LTD 192,362
ARKK Sell TRMB TRIMBLE INC 653,268
ARKK Sell PLTR PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC 7,152
ARKQ Sell NIU NIU TECHNOLOGIES 229,828
ARKQ Sell PLTR PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC 4,620
ARKW Sell PLTR PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC 952
ARKW Sell ETSY ETSY INC 41,877
ARKW Sell CND CONCORD ACQUISITION CORP 11,872
ARKX Sell PLTR PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC 700

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

Cathie Wood’s ARK bet $400 million on 6 stocks this month, and it’s a disaster

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. In the two weeks ended Feb. 18, Cathie Wood's flagship ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) made big buys on a stock not previously in its portfolio, Sea Limited of Singapore. Over the eight days of purchases, ARKK spent $140 million amassing 890,000 shares in the mobile games and e-commerce provider. Apparently, Sea looked to Wood just like the kind of game-changing innovator she prizes, and she likely judged that it was selling on the cheap. Indeed, Sea's shares had tanked by over 55% from late 2021 to the day ARKK started building its stake. The problem: In the two weeks ARKK has owned Sea's stock, it has lost 20% on the investment. And even at these prices, Sea—valued at eight times revenue and suffering big losses—looks anything but a bargain.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

These 2 Cathie Wood Stocks Are Crashing After Earnings: Is It Time to Buy Them?

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Popular investment manager Cathie Wood has been keen...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Warren Buffett
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Cathie Wood’s Ark Keeps Buying Beaten-Down Tech Stocks

Star investor Cathie Wood, CEO of Ark Investment Management, has said repeatedly in recent weeks that the decline of technology stocks has created buying opportunities. And she’s proving true to her word. She has purchased stocks repeatedly, doubling down on some of her biggest names. On Feb. 22, Ark...
STOCKS
Fresno Bee

Cathie Wood’s Ark Buys Sea Ltd. Shares After Drop

Investment star Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management continues to buy sagging technology stocks. On Monday Ark picked up more than 145,000 shares of Singapore-based Sea Ltd. (SE) - Get Sea Ltd. (Singapore) Report, a digital entertainment/e-commerce/video game/digital financial services business. Ark purchased most of the shares in its Ark Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) - Get ARK Next Generation Internet ETF Report.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Palantir Technologies#Stock#Ark Invest Sells#Ark Funds#Arkk#Nysearca#Arkf#Fintech#Square#Zillow#Pinterest#Concord Acquisition#Arkg#Pacific Biosciences
Fortune

Cathie Wood went on TV to defend her ARK funds’ bad performance. It didn’t go as planned

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Cathie Wood’s flagship fund Ark Innovation ETF (ARKK) is down 30% year-to-date and is more wildly volatile than practically any fund on the market. So when Wood was invited onto CNBC’s Halftime Report, she took it as an opportunity to defend the fund and its deflated price, now down to $68.80 from its peak of $155 a year ago.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Cathie Wood Loads Up $24.5M In Roblox As The Gaming Company's Stock Crashes

Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management on Wednesday raised its exposure in Roblox Corp (NYSE: RBLX) on the day shares of the social gaming platform plummeted after it reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter results. The popular money managing firm bought 454,707 shares — estimated to be worth $24.49 million — in Roblox....
STOCKS
Benzinga

Cathie Wood Dumps $56M In Palantir Shares After Dismal Earnings

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management on Thursday significantly lowered its exposure to Palantir Technologies Inc PLTR on the day shares of the Peter Thiel-backed company plummeted after it reported worse-than-expected quarterly earnings.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Paypal
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Alibaba
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Tesla
Benzinga

Did ARK Invest Just Throw Shade At CNBC Following Zoom Interview With Cathie Wood?

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) ARK Invest's Cathie Wood reaffirmed her confidence in ARK's investing strategy Thursday in a lengthy interview on CNBC. At least it lasted long enough to be temporarily interrupted by a Zoom Video Communications Inc ZM notification.
STOCKS
Tom Handy

Famed investor Cathie Wood sees six figures for Ethereum

Ethereum has drawn a lot of criticism lately over its high gas fees. But this cryptocurrency has a lot of potential today to be a winner over Bitcoin. Personally, I own more Ethereum than Bitcoin as I was adding more to my portfolio over the past year.
Seekingalpha.com

Sea Limited stock rebounds 15% as Cathie Wood buys shares

Cathie Wood, CEO of ARK Invest, and Roderick Snell, Fund Manager at Baillie Gifford, put a bullish foot forward on Sea Limited (NYSE:SE). Even as the Singapore-based consumer internet company is down 60% from its record high back on Oct. 19, both Wood and Snell see the upside in it.
STOCKS
TheStreet

Cathie Wood's Ark Innovation Peaked a Year Ago: Unhappy Birthday

Ark Innovation ETF has slumped 51% since Feb. 16, 2021, and more losses may be forthcoming, a media report suggests. It’s now been exactly one year since the flagship fund at Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management has peaked. The investment star’s Ark Innovation ETF (ARKK) - Get ARK...
STOCKS
TheStreet

Cathie Wood's ARKK Fund Looks for a Bottom. Here's How to Trade It.

In the battleground for growth stocks, the bulls lately haven't put up much of a fight. High-growth stocks have been getting crushed. A typical drawdown in quality names has been 40% to 50% over the past decade or so. Sometimes more and sometimes less, but that's not really the point. The current correction has been a different animal.
STOCKS
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

104K+
Followers
59K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy