Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest Sells for 2/24

Russia-Ukraine tensions have ignited into conflict and markets responded with a very volatile session. While ARK Funds started out on a negative note, each of the funds ended with a very positive gain. ARKK performed the best out of the group, with a 7.8% gain on the day, while ARKQ did the worst, up 5.0%. The gains from the past year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve, as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major sales that ARK Invest executed on February 24, 2022. Also check out all the ARK Invest purchases that took place that same day.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARKF ) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $2.2 billion. Here is a notable sale in this fund: 13,046 shares of Concord Acquisition.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARKG ) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. The biggest holdings are Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $5.1 billion. Here is a notable sale in this fund: 106,712 shares of Cellectis, 31,799 shares of Vertex Pharma, 352,430 shares of Aquabounty Technologies, & 192,362 shares of Evogene.

ARK Innovation ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARKK ) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $16.2 billion. Here are the notable sales in this fund: 653,268 shares of Trimble.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARKQ ) is focused, unsurprisingly, on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. Big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $2.2 billion. Here are a couple of notable trades in the fund: 229,828 shares of NIU Technologies.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARKW ) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. Some names in this fund are similar to the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.8 billion. Here are the notable sales in this fund: 41,877 shares of Etsy & 11,872 shares of Concord Acquisition.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARKX ) is focused primarily on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $468.9 million. A notable sale in this fund: 700 shares of Palantir.

Check out all the sales here:

FUND Direction Ticker Name Shares ARKF Sell CND CONCORD ACQUISITION CORP 13,046 ARKF Sell PLTR PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC 1,301 ARKF Sell WDAY WORKDAY INC 550 ARKG Sell CLLS CELLECTIS SA 106,721 ARKG Sell VRTX VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INC 31,799 ARKG Sell PLTR PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC 2,162 ARKG Sell AQB AQUABOUNTY TECHNOLOGIES INC 352,430 ARKG Sell EVGN EVOGENE LTD 192,362 ARKK Sell TRMB TRIMBLE INC 653,268 ARKK Sell PLTR PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC 7,152 ARKQ Sell NIU NIU TECHNOLOGIES 229,828 ARKQ Sell PLTR PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC 4,620 ARKW Sell PLTR PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC 952 ARKW Sell ETSY ETSY INC 41,877 ARKW Sell CND CONCORD ACQUISITION CORP 11,872 ARKX Sell PLTR PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC 700

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.