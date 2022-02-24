ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest Buys for 2/24

By Chris Lange
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05EuKQ_0eOVU3Me00 Thursday was a volatile day for the markets to say the least as the Russia-Ukraine conflict came to a head. ARK Funds took a beating took a beating to start the day, but ultimately ended on a very positive note. ARKK performed the best out of the group, with a 7.8% gain on the day, while ARKQ did the worst, up 5.0%. The gains from the past year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve, as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major purchases that ARK Invest executed on February 24, 2022. Also check out all the ARK Invest sales that took place that same day.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARKF ) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $2.2 billion. Here are some notable purchases in this fund: NO BUYS

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARKG ) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. The biggest holdings are Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $5.1 billion. Here are some notable buys in this fund: 20,200 shares of Somalogic, 59,093 shares of 1Life Healthcare, & 48,375 shares of Burning Rock Biotech.

ARK Innovation ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARKK ) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $16.2 billion. Here are some notable purchases in this fund: 82,039 shares of Coinbase Global, 99,912 shares of Zoom Video, & 20,829 shares of Tesla.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARKQ ) is focused, unsurprisingly, on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. Big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $2.2 billion. Here are some notable purchases in the fund: 17,110 shares of Blade Air Mobility & 63,505 shares of Velo3d.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARKW ) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. Some names in this fund are similar to the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.8 billion. Here are the notable purchases in the fund: 6,516 shares of Tesla.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARKX ) is focused primarily on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $468.9 million. Notable trades in the fund: 14,055 shares of Velo3d.

Check out all the buys here:

FUND Direction Ticker Name Shares
ARKG Buy SLGC SOMALOGIC INC 20,200
ARKG Buy ONEM 1LIFE HEALTHCARE INC 59,093
ARKG Buy MASS 908 DEVICES INC 10,000
ARKG Buy FATE FATE THERAPEUTICS INC 6,353
ARKG Buy BNR BURNING ROCK BIOTECH LTD 48,375
ARKG Buy ATAI ATAI LIFE SCIENCES NV 33,918
ARKG Buy ADPT ADAPTIVE BIOTECHNOLOGIES CORP 40,000
ARKK Buy COIN COINBASE GLOBAL INC 82,039
ARKK Buy ZM ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS INC 99,912
ARKK Buy TSLA TESLA INC 20,829
ARKQ Buy BLDE BLADE AIR MOBILITY INC 17,110
ARKQ Buy TSLA TESLA INC 3,792
ARKQ Buy VLD VELO3D INC 63,505
ARKW Buy TSLA TESLA INC 6,516
ARKX Buy BLDE BLADE AIR MOBILITY INC 4,305
ARKX Buy VLD VELO3D INC 14,055

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

Comments / 0

