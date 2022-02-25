Masks will be optional inside Howard County schools starting Tuesday

The Howard County Public School System headquarters in Ellicott City. Kevin Richardson/Baltimore Sun/TNS

The Howard County Board of Education voted Thursday to lift the universal indoor masking requirement, making face coverings optional effective March 1.

The vote comes after the Maryland State Board of Education voted to rescind its emergency order requiring masks, returning masking requirements to local control .

On Feb. 10, the Howard board committed to move forward on the state board’s “ offramp ” option three, which allows the superintendent to lift the mask requirement if the county has had 14 consecutive days of low or moderate COVID-19 transmission rates as reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The county continues to lead the state with a vaccination rate of 89.8%, according to the CDC’s COVID data tracker.

The county board moved forward on the state board’s offramp option one, which allows school systems the option of lifting the mask requirement if the county has a vaccination rate of at least 80%.

The state board also allows school systems the option of lifting the requirement if a principal verifies that 80% of staff and students in the school facility have been fully vaccinated.

Beginning Tuesday, individuals will have the choice of wearing a mask in offices and schools, but they’ll still be required to wear masks while riding the bus to and from school.

“While masks will no longer be required in schools, every student and staff member should feel encouraged and supported to make the decision they feel most comfortable with,” Howard Superintendent Michael Martirano said in a statement. “We will remind students and staff to practice civility and respect the choices of others when it comes to masking and I seek the community’s support and collaboration in reinforcing and modeling this behavior for our children. System and school leaders will work to ensure the safety and well-being of our staff and students as we make this transition.”