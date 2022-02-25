ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Research: Did you know dogs can recognize their owner by just the sound of their voice?

By Daniel Neira
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rjxXo_0eOVTstJ00
WOOF! Research: Did you know dogs can recognize their owner by just the sound of their voice? The study seems to be successful, as it was reported that in 82% cases the dogs found their owners without the use of their smell.

If there is one thing we can all agree on, it’s that dogs are very loyal and smart pets. Now a new study carried out in Budapest, Hungary reveals that our furry friends can recognize their owner by just the sound of their voice, in the same way that humans use pitch and timbre to differentiate a specific voice.

“This is the first demonstration that dogs can tell apart their owner’s voice from many others,” Andics Attilaleader, head of the laboratory at Eötvös Loránd University explained, after studying 28 dogs accompanied by their owners.

The researchers played hide-and-seek with the dogs, who quickly found their owners, placing them strategically behind strangers to make it more difficult for them. They also made sure that dogs only used their hearing and not their sense of smell, recording and playing the owner’s voice from where the strangers were hiding.

The study seems to be successful, as it was reported that in 82% cases the pets found their owners without the use of their smell.

This means that dogs can identify their owner over the phone, and could be important for pets having separation anxiety. Recognizing that dogs use pitch (higher or lower), noisiness (cleaner or harsher), and timbre (brighter or darker) to identify a specific voice.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FACM5_0eOVTstJ00

Researchers also found surprising that dogs don’t need to use their nose all the time, declaring that “probably in a lot of cases dogs have to switch on their nose to find things and they don’t just use it routinely all the time.”

Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!

Comments / 2

Related
Vice

Dogs Grieve When Other Dogs Die, Study Suggests

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Dogs are our closest friends, our biggest cheerleaders, and cherished members of our families, so it’s only natural that we experience profound heartbreak over their deaths. However, humans may not be the only members of a household who mourn their canine companions, according to a new study that surveyed hundreds of owners of multiple dogs.
PETS
LiveScience

Dog vision: How do dogs see the world?

Dog vision is very different from human vision. Dogs see the world in fewer hues than we do, but this doesn't mean our canine companions are completely colorblind. But even if dogs' visual worlds are not as clear or as colorful as ours, their ability to see motion is superior.
ANIMALS
The Independent

Dogs can recognise owners by voice alone when they cannot use vision or smell to guide them

Dogs can recognise their owners by voice alone when neither vision nor smell is there to guide them, according to a new study that sheds more light on how animals may identify humans based on speech.The research, published in the journal Animal Cognition, suggests canines identify their owners just based on their voice alone by making use of some of the same voice properties such as pitch and timbre that humans do.In the study, scientists from the Eötvös Loránd University (ELTE), Hungary invited 28 owner-dog pairs to play hide-and-seek in the lab, and the canines had to find their owner...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#S Voice#Separation Anxiety#E Tv S Lor Nd University
Taste Of Home

If You See a Green Porch Light, This Is What It Means

There are ways to show support for certain issues without outright telling everyone we meet. People use red porch lights to bring awareness to women’s heart health and teal Halloween pumpkins to show awareness of children’s food allergies. Doing this is a great way to spark conversations about...
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
Country
Hungary
NewsBreak
Pets
The Independent

Vietnam couple whose dogs were culled sparking backlash adopt 15 new puppies

A Vietnamese couple whose emotional story had gripped the country after their 12 pet dogs were killed by authorities over the baseless fear that they could have spread Covid have now adopted a new brood of puppies – some of whom were rescued from dog meat shops. Pham Minh Hung and his wife Nguyen Thi Chi Em have adopted 15 puppies after they received an outpouring of support and donations from people following an outrage among over the killing of their dogs, reported BBC’s Vietnamese service.Mr Pham said they received 120 million Vietnamese dong (£3,898) from donors who raised...
ANIMALS
ohmymag.co.uk

The world’s loneliest dog needs a home

Pluto was rescued from a Romanian death shelter when he was just four days old, and he'll die in the centre if no one intervenes. The world's most undesired dog has been in a Romanian rescue centre for 11 years and is still looking for a home. Pluto, the sweet youngster, was rescued from a kill shelter after his mother and siblings were adopted.
PETS
Mercury News

Yes, you can train your cat to let you sleep in

It’s 5 a.m. and your cat jumps on your head, pounces on your feet and meows dramatically in your face. You throw your pillow over your head, grumble and then succumb, getting up to feed the cat so you can go back to bed. Congratulations! You’ve just rewarded your cat for this routine and made it more likely  to happen again.
PETS
The Daily South

Puppy Love! Ben and Erin Napier Welcome New Dog to the Family

It's been a big week for Ben and Erin Napier's adorable four-year-old daughter Helen. In addition to taking her first piano lesson, she became a big sister yet again, and this time to a sibling of the four-legged variety!. That's right, seven months after the passing of their dog Baker,...
PETS
psychologytoday.com

Do Cats Feel Jealous?

People attribute complex emotions, like jealousy, to their cats. Researchers conducted an experiment in which cats watched their owners and a stranger pet plush cats and pillows. Findings indicated that pet cats attended the most to plush cats petted by their owners; however, other signs of jealousy were not found.
ANIMALS
Phys.org

A strong-eyed style: What makes Australian muster dogs unique

The recent ABC TV series Muster Dogs has brought into sharp focus the incredible skills of our working stock dogs. It's not just their sensitivity to livestock movement that makes them so good at what they do. They are also agile endurance athletes that can work long hours in very...
ANIMALS
Newsweek

Do Dogs Understand Kisses?

Planting your lips on someone is associated with affection among humans—but do dogs understand kisses? Should you really peck your pup? Newsweek asked the experts.
PETS
HOLAUSA

HOLAUSA

New York City, NY
40K+
Followers
9K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest on royalty, celebrities, fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more / Las novedades sobre las casas reales, celebrities, moda, belleza, lifestyle y más

 https://us.hola.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy