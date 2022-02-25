ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clifton, CO

Semi-truck side swap backs up I-70 for six miles

By Cora Dickey
 3 days ago

CLIFTON, Colo. ( KREX ) — The Colorado State Patrol responded just before 6 a.m. Thursday morning to two trucks had been heading westbound on I-70 before colliding. One semi jackknifed, leaving a trail of debris behind.

The state patrol coordinates with CDOT to keep the roads as safe as possible, when icy and slick conditions hit.

“We’re clearing the queue out,” Captain Matt Ozanic shares, “All those vehicles were backed up, we’re getting the plows to come through, laying chemicals, laying sand making roads safe so, whenever they do open it up, vehicles will drive safely.”

No injuries were reported, but I-70 was closed in different sections, including Mile Marker 40 towards palisade.

CSP advises you to stay off the road on snow days, if you don’t need to travel.

