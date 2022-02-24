Classic movies in SoCal: 'The Godfather,' 'Metropolis,' 'Kick-Ass,' 'Sunrise' and more

Find a flick with our weekly curated list of classic movies, cult favorites, film festivals, etc., playing at theaters, drive-ins and pop-ups and/or streaming online. Before you go, remember to call or check online for reservation requirements and other COVID-19 protocols.

‘Diary of a Mad Housewife’



Oscar nominee Carrie Snodgress portrays the titular unhappy homemaker in Frank Perry’s underappreciated, adult-themed 1970 comedy-drama. With Richard Benjamin and Frank Langella . Brain Dead Studios at the Silent Movie Theater, 611 N. Fairfax Ave., L.A. 4:30 p.m. Feb. 27. $12. studios.wearebraindead.com

‘The Godfather’



An offer you can’t refuse: 50th-anniversary screenings of a new 4K restoration of Francis Ford Coppola’s Oscar-winning 1972 epic about a Mafia don and his family in 1940s-’50s NYC. With Marlon Brando , Al Pacino , James Caan , Robert Duvall , John Cazale and Talia Shire. AMC Theaters (see website for details). 6, 9:45 and 10 p.m. Feb. 25. Various prices (around $20). amctheatres.com

‘Harakiri’



A masterless samurai with a hidden agenda seeks permission to commit ritual suicide at a local lord’s palace in this black-and-white 1962 classic directed by Masaki Kobayashi . In Japanese with English subtitles. Presented in 35mm. Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, David Geffen Theater, 6067 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. 7:30 p.m. March 1. $5-$10. academymuseum.org

‘House' (Hausu)



A teen, accompanied by her besties, goes to visit her aunt in the country and then things get, like, totally weird in Nobuhiko Obayashi’s trippy 1977 horror comedy . In Japanese with English subtitles. Nuart Theatre, 11272 Santa Monica Blvd., West L.A. 11:59 p.m. Feb. 25. $14. (310) 473-8530. landmarktheatres.com

‘Kick-Ass’



The weeklong series “Pop, Wham, Bang: Anti-heroes” kicks off with Matthew Vaughn’s gleefully violent 2010 action comedy about a nerdy kid ( Aaron Taylor-Johnson ) who aspires to be a masked crimefighter. Nicolas Cage and Chloë Grace Moretz also star. The Landmark Westwood, 1045 Broxton Ave., Westwood. 5 p.m. Feb. 25, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 28. $7, $10. landmarktheatres.com

‘Legend’



Tom Cruise plays the humble hero, Mia Sara the damsel in distress and Tim Curry the demonic villain in this sumptuous 1985 fantasy tale directed by Ridley Scott. Presented in 35mm. American Cinematheque at the Los Feliz 3, 1822 N. Vermont Ave., Los Feliz. 4 p.m. Feb. 25. $8, $13. americancinematheque.com

‘The Living End’



The UCLA Film & Television Archive’s “Pioneers of Queer Cinema” series continues with Gregg Araki’s edgy 1992 road movie about two gay and HIV-positive men who go on the lam after one of them kills a homophobic cop. Araki and co-stars Mike Dytri and Craig Gilmore will appear in person. Also on the bill: vintage short films by Tom Chomont and Sadie Benning. UCLA Hammer Museum, Billy Wilder Theater, 10899 Wilshire Blvd., Westwood. Free; advance registration recommended; standby line available. cinema.ucla.edu

‘The Lost World’ with ‘Snarky Puppy: We Like It Here’



Double bill pairs the effects-laden 1925 prehistoric thriller, featuring a new score by composer-performer Sirintip, with the 2014 rock doc starring the instrumental pop collective. Alamo Drafthouse, 700 W. 7th St., downtown L.A. 6:45 p.m. Feb. 27. $20. drafthouse.com

‘Metropolis’



The Frida Cinema celebrates its eighth anniversary with a screening of the 2010 restoration of Fritz Lang’s visionary 1927 silent-era sci-fi fable , presented with a live score supplied by improvisational electronic duo Toaster Music. Frida Cinema, Calle Cuatro Plaza, 305 E. 4th St., Santa Ana. 5:30 p.m. Feb. 26. $15. thefridacinema.org

‘Point Blank’ with ‘Prime Cut’



Lee Marvin is not the man you want to mess with in this double bill that pairs John Boorman’s stylish 1967 revenge thriller with Michael Ritchie’s violent 1972 crime tale. Angie Dickinson co-stars in the former, and Gene Hackman and Sissy Spacek in the latter. Presented in 35mm. New Beverly Cinema, 7165 Beverly Blvd., L.A. 7 and 9 p.m. Feb. 25-26, 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Feb. 27. $12; advance purchase recommended. thenewbev.com

‘The Seduction of Mimi’



A working stiff (Giancarlo Giannini) gets mixed up with the Mafia, the Communist Party and a woman not his wife in 50th-anniversary screenings of the late, great Lina Wertmüller’s blistering 1972 satire. In Italian with English subtitles. Laemmle Royal, 11523 Santa Monica Blvd., West L.A.; Laemmle Glendale, 207 N. Maryland Ave., Glendale; Laemmle Playhouse 7, 673 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena; Laemmle Newhall, 22500 Lyons Ave., Newhall. 7 p.m. March 2. $12.50. laemmle.com

‘Steamboat Bill, Jr.’



Buster Keaton co-wrote, co-directed and did his own jaw-dropping stunts like a boss in this classic 1928 silent comedy, presented with live organ accompaniment by Bill Campbell. Old Town Music Hall, 140 Richmond St., El Segundo. 2:30 p.m. Feb. 26. $20. oldtownmusichall.org

‘Sunrise: A Song of Two Humans’



Secret Movie Club screens legendary filmmaker F.W. Murnau’s 1927 masterpiece , a silent-era fable about love and forgiveness, with the Jack Curtis Dubowsky Ensemble on hand to supply an original score live to picture. Presented in 35mm. Million Dollar Theater, 307 S. Broadway, downtown L.A. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 26. $18. eventbrite.com

‘Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me’



See Laura Palmer meet her terrifying fate in David Lynch’s divisive, disturbing 1992 prequel to the classic 1990-91 TV series. With Sheryl Lee, David Bowie, Chris Isaak and Kyle MacLachlan. Alamo Drafthouse, 700 W. 7th St., downtown L.A. 5:45 and 7 p.m. March 2. $18. drafthouse.com

