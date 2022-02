With highs near 70° and plenty of sunshine, you couldn’t ask for love-lier weather on this Valentine’s Day! For us, the middle of February is often a ‘big change’ month as we begin to move toward spring. Meteorologically speaking, winter is December-January-February and so we’re almost to the end of winter! That battle between cold and warm can spark strong storms (like this Wednesday quite possibly). Just look at the variations we’ve seen for Valentine’s Day:

HOUSTON, TX ・ 14 DAYS AGO