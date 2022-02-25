La Crosse County Health Department sets forum to discuss top priorities from survey

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) — Respondents to a La Crosse County Health Department survey helped establish top priorities as behavioral health, robust environments and access to care.

The department has set a forum to discuss the results of the survey and the priorities for 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 8, at Trinity Lutheran Church at 1010 Sill St. in La Crosse.

Based on the results of the survey sent out last fall, health officials set these priorities:

Behavioral health, including mental health, substance use and suicide.

Healthy environments, involving the need for easy access to safe housing, food and physical activity.

Access to care, encompassing the ability to obtain health care that is affordable and culturally appropriate.

In an announcement of the public-is-invited forum, health officials said, “We want to know your thoughts about what is driving these health concerns and how we can work to improve them. This community conversation is our opportunity to share ideas, engage in conversation, and chat about our community’s health needs.”

People who would like to contribute but can’t make it to the forum can submit their thoughts via a Google form.

The department plans to schedule other forums about the survey results and initiatives to take.

