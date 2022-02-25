Bishop McDevitt’s Gabriel Arena adds pair of college offers

THE RAMS (18-4) Despite those 18 victories, the Rams have endured their share of frustration this season. The Colts are responsible for two such occasions, a 32-28 victory over CD to close the regular season on Feb. 10 and 37-34 finish just five days later in the Mid-Penn Conference tournament. Both times, the Colts were more attentive with each fourth quarter possession and typically first to any loose balls or deep rebounds. The Rams didn’t collect a single bucket in transition and center Caroline Shiery drew as many as three collapsing defenders inside the paint. Only versatile forward Amelia Green reached double figures. Later, it was more clutch shooting by the Colts that sacked the Rams for the second time. While Shiery’s physical play is paramount to CD’s success, the Rams have been wildly inconsistent in attacking the rim or knocking down shots from the perimeter. The silver lining has been defense. The Rams, despite connecting on just 1-for-17 3-point attempts Thursday, limited a very sound Central York team to 31 total points.

DAUPHIN, PA ・ 6 HOURS AGO