ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Bishop McDevitt’s Gabriel Arena adds pair of college offers

By Brian Linder
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Add two more college offers to Gabriel Arena’s list. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter...

www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Related
PennLive.com

Wildcat boys close regular season with rout of ’Hawks

While those comfortably parked inside Greenwood High School’s cozy gymnasium just might have exchanged some Valentine’s Day pleasantries or shared a special meal, they probably didn’t expect to be privy to a birthday celebration of sorts. Yet when Greenwood’s fervent backers watched Tyler Sherman scoop up a...
EDUCATION
The Post and Courier

Seniors land college offers

A pair of Green Wave defenders will suit up for the South Carolina State Bulldogs next football season. Summerville High School held its Signing and Commitment Day Celebration for the winter signing period Feb. 23. School officials, coaches and students were joined by family and friends to honor 10 Green Wave athletes, across seven different sports, who are moving on to play collegiately.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Virginia State
PennLive.com

District 3 6A girls basketball: Will undefeated Cedar Cliff make it three straight vs. Central Dauphin?

THE RAMS (18-4) Despite those 18 victories, the Rams have endured their share of frustration this season. The Colts are responsible for two such occasions, a 32-28 victory over CD to close the regular season on Feb. 10 and 37-34 finish just five days later in the Mid-Penn Conference tournament. Both times, the Colts were more attentive with each fourth quarter possession and typically first to any loose balls or deep rebounds. The Rams didn’t collect a single bucket in transition and center Caroline Shiery drew as many as three collapsing defenders inside the paint. Only versatile forward Amelia Green reached double figures. Later, it was more clutch shooting by the Colts that sacked the Rams for the second time. While Shiery’s physical play is paramount to CD’s success, the Rams have been wildly inconsistent in attacking the rim or knocking down shots from the perimeter. The silver lining has been defense. The Rams, despite connecting on just 1-for-17 3-point attempts Thursday, limited a very sound Central York team to 31 total points.
DAUPHIN, PA
PennLive.com

District 3 Class 3A Wrestling Championships notebook: Ship’s Dom Frontino plots path forward, Northern duo bounces back for bronze

SPRING GROVE -- Shippensburg junior Dominic Frontino had just one criticism of himself following a huge win over Lebanon’s Griffin Gonzalez in Friday night’s quarterfinal round of the District 3 Wrestling Championships. As impressive as he was in a 6-3 win over a returning District 3 champion, Frontino got locked up from the bottom position and was unable to escape in the second period.
LEBANON, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dartmouth College#College Football#Miami University#American Football#Umass#Bowling Green#Kent State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Oscar Tshiebwe reveals message from John Calipari following Arkansas loss

The Kentucky Wildcats and their star center, Oscar Tshiebwe, lost to a red-hot Arkansas Razorbacks team on Saturday afternoon, 75-73 in one of the weekend’s most anticipated matchups. The Wildcats center likely locked up the National Player of the Year hardware with yet another historic performance: 30 points, 18 rebounds, two assists, three blocks, and one steal. After the loss, Tshiebwe took the time to speak with reporters via Zoom and talked about head coach John Calipari’s message to the Kentucky team.
BASKETBALL
Yardbarker

Baylor Bears vs. Texas Longhorns odds & best bet

There was a reckoning in college hoops on Saturday with seven teams in the top ten losing. One of the teams that "survived" was Baylor, which knocked off a fellow top-ranked team when No. 5 Kansas came to Waco. Texas is another ranked opponent looking to improve their NCAA Tournament resume and will be a solid test for the new-look, and surging, Bears.
AUSTIN, TX
PennLive.com

Penn State-Harrisburg wins second straight United East Conference men’s basketball title

One day after setting the program’s single-season wins record, Penn State-Harrisburg walked away from the Horst Athletic Center at Lancaster Bible College with another United East Conference Championship. Nate Curry posted 25 points and former Milton Hershey standout Donyae Baylor-Carroll added 23 as Penn State-Harrisburg blitzed top-seeded Lancaster Bible...
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
144K+
Followers
59K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy