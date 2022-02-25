ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Gov. Edwards releases statement on Ukraine; VP delays her visit

By WAFB Staff
KSLA
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Governor John Bel Edwards released a statement on Thursday, Feb. 24 on Russia’s recent invasion of Ukraine. “The Vice President has delayed her trip to Louisiana, which is a wise and...

