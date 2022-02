How much did you parents pay out when you were a kid?. When I was around 5, I remember losing my first tooth. It was quite the affair in my house. It was loose for days, and my mom pretty much followed me around waiting for it to fall out. I think she was more afraid I'd swallow it, although I'm sure many kids have. But it was also my first introduction to the tooth fairy.

MAINE STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO