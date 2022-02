DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The night Kyaira Williams disappeared, she was worried. Her mother, Karen Williams, says her daughter thought her husband might hurt himself. The couple from Waco had been visiting her in Dallas when Brannon began “acting out of character,” according to newly released court records. Corporal Brannon Williams left the US Army in December after four and a half years of service. He later told Dallas County Sheriff’s deputies he suffers from PTSD. According to the affidavit filed by Dallas police, he was seen Monday afternoon sitting in the parking lot outside his mother-in-law’s apartment complex waving a Glock handgun inside his...

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO